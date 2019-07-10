One America. One planet. Two Different Approaches to Saving the Planet.

Trump vs. Obama One planet… two different visions on climate changing around the globe and who must take part in proactive measures to save the planet for future generations. The reality of climate change according to the Obama administration. “The Pentagon says that climate change poses immediate risks to our national security. We should act like it.” The Trump administration had a different take. “All of this with the global warming and the — a lot of it’s a hoax. It’s a hoax.”

The Obama White House negotiated with several countries in to The Paris Climate Accord- “Make no mistake, the Paris agreement establishes the enduring framework the world needs to solve the climate crisis.” The Trump Administration felt it was too restrictive to the U.S. economy and that it was hurting competition. “I withdrew the United States from the unfair, ineffective, and very, very expensive Paris Climate Accord.”

The efficacy of wind power The Obama White House believed in renewable and alternative energy sources to fossil fuels. “So, you’re manufacturing blades for some of the most advanced wind turbines in the world. Each is capable of generating enough power for hundreds of homes, just by harnessing the wind.” The Trump Administration didn’t seem to grasp the technology too well. “Let’s put up some windmills. When the wind doesn’t blow — ’just turn off the television, darling, please. No wind out today. There’s no wind. Please turn off the television quickly.”

Trump is not the only Republican to take this issue to heart. Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, a frequent Trump defender, proposed a “Green Real Deal” as an alternative to progressive calls for a Green New Deal. And Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander suggested a new “Manhattan Project for Clean Energy” to fight climate change. These programs were largely dismissed in environmental circles, but they suggest a recognition among at least some Republicans that voters have moved on from Trump-like denial of the science of climate change. Monday’s event suggests that perhaps Trump has as well, but, environmental advocates say, what lies around the corner is unlikely to be much better: acknowledging climate change is real, or in this case simply not denying it, still won’t do anything to stop it.

Brut.