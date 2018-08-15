back

Officers Saved Animals from Rampaging Wildfire

A rampaging wildfire was headed for this animal shelter — until these officers rushed in to save their lives. 🐶🐱

08/15/2018 9:01 PM
  • 867.9k
  • 15

And even more

  1. Animal Cruelty Around the World

  2. The Complicated Truth About Foie Gras

  3. Animal Torture Around the World

  4. Ex-Cop Explains Why Texas Police Killing Was Avoidable

  5. The Opioid Epidemic Two Years Later

  6. Meet the 11-Year-Old Vegan Entrepreneur

12 comments

  • Christian J.
    09/27/2018 06:22

    Good job! 💚

  • امنية م.
    09/26/2018 11:36

    الله يحرقكم في نار جهنم

  • محمد ا.
    09/21/2018 17:32

    ههههههه كلب يعضك

  • علي ا.
    09/07/2018 08:50

    وبلعراق وبلبصره تحديدا يقومون بقتل المتظاهرين بسلاح حي

  • احمد ا.
    08/25/2018 19:43

    تم

  • محمد ا.
    08/23/2018 13:08

    مهتم

  • Jennifer N.
    08/22/2018 18:22

    God bless you'll

  • Lei M.
    08/16/2018 19:24

    Great cops ty💜

  • Sarab D.
    08/16/2018 11:34

    Nous on les tues et on prétend être des musulmans ya rabi

  • Haydee R.
    08/16/2018 04:31

    Los animales cienten como los humanos solo que no pueden hablar..los amoooo....

  • Jared S.
    08/16/2018 04:17

    Cool, some cops saved a few animals. Not much compared to hoe many dogs they shot last year

  • Brut
    08/15/2018 20:21

    Check out how these labradors are trained.