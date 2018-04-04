back
Oil leak turns into an ecological disaster in northern Colombia
1000s of animals found dead, 100s of families evacuated and a state-run company, Ecopetrol, that could be held responsible.
04/04/2018 10:13 AM
- 17.5k
- 112
- 18
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
16 comments
Leo L.04/18/2018 09:45
Oil is so destructive. The Earth 🌍is dying... 🚶♂️🛴🚲 Tesla.com . Go vegan, save the planet 🌍
Irene M.04/09/2018 18:54
Again!!! AND Again!!! Tragic 😢😭 I'm really losing all hope here :'(
Jacqui C.04/05/2018 19:25
Omg
Eleanor M.04/05/2018 18:31
I am losing all hope!
Ian S.04/05/2018 02:52
🤦🏻♂️
Matthias D.04/04/2018 22:45
Bastards
Kerry L.04/04/2018 19:57
Satins greed
Petr H.04/04/2018 19:10
look what's happening in your homeland !
Martyn J.04/04/2018 17:27
Fined what? Will it be equivalent to the cost of the investigation to establish the extent of their culpability! 😡😡😡
Brad W.04/04/2018 16:55
"eco"petrol
Laurence C.04/04/2018 15:56
Call the Yankees to clean up the mess
Jill M.04/04/2018 14:17
do you know about this Rob? Horrendous 😗😘😱
Georgi A.04/04/2018 13:20
I am so unapologetically disgusted by humanity right now...
Alex V.04/04/2018 12:49
Shameful!!
Mercedes R.04/04/2018 12:43
HORRIBLE!!!!!!.
Shelbi G.04/04/2018 10:35
Getting more publicity