back

Oil leak turns into an ecological disaster in northern Colombia

1000s of animals found dead, 100s of families evacuated and a state-run company, Ecopetrol, that could be held responsible.

04/04/2018 10:13 AM
  • 17.5k
  • 18

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

16 comments

  • Leo L.
    04/18/2018 09:45

    Oil is so destructive. The Earth 🌍is dying... 🚶‍♂️🛴🚲 Tesla.com . Go vegan, save the planet 🌍

  • Irene M.
    04/09/2018 18:54

    Again!!! AND Again!!! Tragic 😢😭 I'm really losing all hope here :'(

  • Jacqui C.
    04/05/2018 19:25

    Omg

  • Eleanor M.
    04/05/2018 18:31

    I am losing all hope!

  • Ian S.
    04/05/2018 02:52

    🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Matthias D.
    04/04/2018 22:45

    Bastards

  • Kerry L.
    04/04/2018 19:57

    Satins greed

  • Petr H.
    04/04/2018 19:10

    look what's happening in your homeland !

  • Martyn J.
    04/04/2018 17:27

    Fined what? Will it be equivalent to the cost of the investigation to establish the extent of their culpability! 😡😡😡

  • Brad W.
    04/04/2018 16:55

    "eco"petrol

  • Laurence C.
    04/04/2018 15:56

    Call the Yankees to clean up the mess

  • Jill M.
    04/04/2018 14:17

    do you know about this Rob? Horrendous 😗😘😱

  • Georgi A.
    04/04/2018 13:20

    I am so unapologetically disgusted by humanity right now...

  • Alex V.
    04/04/2018 12:49

    Shameful!!

  • Mercedes R.
    04/04/2018 12:43

    HORRIBLE!!!!!!.

  • Shelbi G.
    04/04/2018 10:35

    Getting more publicity