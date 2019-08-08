Olga Misik on Standing Up For Human Rights in Russia
"I don't believe in politicians. I believe in myself and the people." Teenager Olga Misik, who read the Russian constitution in front of riot police at a Moscow demonstration, spoke to Brut about fearlessly standing up for human rights.
Meet the New Symbol of Russian Resistance
Olga Misik became a symbol of Russia’s pro-democracy movement after this photo went viral. During a July 2019 protest, the 17-year-old read the Russian constitution in front of Moscow officers — specifically articles about freedom of speech/to peacefully protest. Protests erupted in Moscow after election officials banned opposition candidates from running for a city council election in September. Moscow’s 45-seat city council is controlled by pro-Kremlin Russia United party. Misik arrived with friends early in the afternoon to protest.
After being separated from one another she eventually came close to the front row of riot police. Reading and waving the constitution around is a common form of protest in Russia, as it's meant to highlight Vladimir Putin's alleged dismissal of Article 31 — the right to free assembly. “We are here so that the independent candidates, for whom we have left our signatures, would be allowed to participate in the election. They should take part and the citizens should vote. If they were allowed… Let people decide for themselves who will represent them. That is, it.”
Misik was allowed to leave following the reading. Later at a subway station she was approached by unidentified officers who detained and arrested her. Misik says she was held for 12 hours. Reports show she was held for a day and now must appear in court to contest the charge of "attending a public event which was held without filing a notice." Generally, in Russia, it’s an extremely unstable political situation. And personally I don’t support anyone specific.But I like all the opposition candidates. Misik was one of over 1,000 protesters detained during demonstrations on July 27, 2019. She was charged with taking part in an illegal protest and faces up to a $10,000 fine. Misik says despite concerns from her parents, she will continue protesting. She is studying journalism at Moscow State University.
Max J.10/28/2019 04:58
Great! Let's be as open in standing up for democracy and human rights in Hong Kong and China. Brut.
Caleb H.10/20/2019 19:36
If she don t believe in politics or politicians they why was she reading the Constitution
Brock A.10/20/2019 18:12
Benjamin Franklyn
Mikayla A.10/18/2019 20:55
we were just talking about this... 👀
Jhon J.10/16/2019 02:39
Someone is puppeteering this teen. An organized group is using teens from different parts of the globe to pursue a cause or agenda.
Jhon J.10/16/2019 02:35
Isa na nmang teenager ang ginamit sa propaganda. Senyales na may nag oorganisa sa ganitong pamamaraan.
Glenn d.10/16/2019 01:16
Russia just banned Soros for funding these movements, tell this girl to go study.
Frank K.10/15/2019 14:23
First Hong Kong, now Russia. Good to hear people are finally resisting tyranny. Unfortunately, tyrants don’t listen to the constitutions they swore to value and protect. Hopefully this Olga girl knows how to work an AK.
Jim M.10/14/2019 22:30
they have been failing us since.....well forever
Forest T.10/14/2019 22:16
Russia good guys
Thats-May-Mercury10/14/2019 16:04
"I dont support anyone specific. I like all the opposition candidates." thats kinda conflicting
John T.10/14/2019 07:02
"I don't believe in politicians. I believe in myself and the people." I wish more people from every country felt this way
Jossie C.10/14/2019 01:56
Information is an extremely powerful weapon 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Joshua S.10/14/2019 01:44
In America they push to be like Russia and China and rip apart our constitution
T.r. S.10/13/2019 08:04
Good thing they weren’t American cops. I’d hate to see the condition they’d leave her in.
Macoy L.10/13/2019 05:42
❤❤❤❤❤❤
Gog S.10/13/2019 04:46
May the gods shelter her from harm
Melvin L.10/13/2019 02:49
Putin is gay 👉👌
Patrick M.10/12/2019 23:25
People who complain in the USA can't even begin to comprehend these struggles..
Donald G.10/12/2019 22:43
Bs!!! She didn't know anyone was filming gtfoh puppet!!!