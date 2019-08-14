Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations
Famed tenor Plácido Domingo is being investigated by the Los Angeles Opera after several allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. Here, one of the women details her experience with the singer.
Nine women have comes forward
Famed Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo has been accused by 9 women of sexual harassment in testimonies gathered by the Associated Press. Patricia Wulf, a mezzo-soprano is the only one who agreed to be named. The rest — 7 lyric singers and one dancer — requested anonymity as they fear retaliation. One of them claims Domingo put his hand up her skirt. Three others say he kissed them forcefully. In addition to these 9 testimonies, another 6 women told the Associated Press that Domingo’s sexual propositions made them feel uncomfortable.
The 78-year-old issued a statement in response to the accusations: “The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as 30 years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate. Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone……or made them feel uncomfortable, no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone. However, I recognize that the rules and standards……by which we are and should be measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera Emma and will hold myself to the highest standards.”
Wulf sang with Domingo in the Washington National Opera. 7 of the 9 accusers claim that rejecting his advances negatively impacted their career. In some cases, jobs that were promised never came through, while others never worked with the singer again, Domingo remains one of the most admired tenors in the world and is the current director of the LA Opera.
Brut.
Jose A.08/31/2019 23:49
I don't believe her! She's a money seeker! Screw you !
Yaritza A.08/31/2019 17:14
Esa mujer seguro era una lanzada y el ni tonto que fuera, ahora quiere recuperar que??? Ella quiere $$$$$$ o €€€€€€ lo que da es risa, hay mujeres tan chifladas, esa denuncia ahora que es vieja no próspera queda es rallada...Plácido Domingo es atractivo aún y con esa voz de joven era un galanazo, así que esa mujer quedó frita.
Armengol E.08/31/2019 13:50
No entendí un.coño.esta musia no habla como uno
Samira D.08/31/2019 11:46
Être victime d une. Vengeance c est dangereux qd on a une carrière si brillante à envier!?
Ingrid N.08/31/2019 06:47
This is deeply disturbing......
Marisela R.08/31/2019 05:32
Un romance con Plácido .... un sueño !!!
Marisela R.08/31/2019 05:29
Es normal que un hombre intente seducir. No la toco, no le puso un dedo encima ... no entiendo... El guapísimo Plácido se fijo en ella, lo intentó sin éxito. .. no paso nada .
David G.08/30/2019 21:59
Too much sex these days..leads to a heart attack...my advice.....screw yourself!
Hasan K.08/30/2019 05:55
These women should be proud that the great Placido Domingo even bothered to notice them!
Lucia J.08/30/2019 05:17
"Cualquier cosa" por sus 15 minutos de fama
Carlos F.08/29/2019 18:40
Mais uma tarada!
Alicia M.08/28/2019 23:27
La verdad no le veo sentido a esto después de tanto tiempo, y más aún si son mayores de edad???????????????
Julieta A.08/28/2019 14:54
NO DIGO ,QUE ESA CULPABLE,PERO A VECES CIERTAS PERSONAS,QUE TIENEN PODER SE APROVECHAN,DE LAS CIRCUSTANCIAS DE QUIENES ,QUIEREN TRIUFAR,Y NO DENUNCIAN POR QUE,NO TIENEN APOYO ,Y POR SER MUY JOVENES.....
Fidel R.08/28/2019 14:24
Yo no se cuanto de cierto tenga esto, lo lógico es investigar. Lo que si puedo agregar es que en nuestra cultura latina, y sobre todo como venezolano, nos gusta insinuarnos a las mujeres, hacer una caricia que puede pasar en el "doble sentido", y quien la tome sabrá en que sentido le gustó; hay otras culturas donde esto es "acoso", por ahí hay muchos descargando a Plácido, pero cuantas veces le han pasado la mano a la hija quinceañera del compadre y mira que sonrientes se van, y hasta le dicen al compadre, que hermosa está su hija, Dios la cuide...para mi.
Sandra A.08/28/2019 03:08
I think this woman is crazy and inventing a story... maybe she wanted something with him and he rejected her... But 30 years ago, and he didn't even touch her... OMG why she wants to destroy his brilliant career?
Maria E.08/27/2019 20:58
I don't believe her! She's a money seeker! Plácido is an honorable man.
Rosa V.08/27/2019 19:47
Mala sombra!
Lila A.08/27/2019 19:19
I do not believe in those alkegations.
Mohsen E.08/27/2019 04:36
Once you become famous women gather around you shouting sex harassment
Patricia R.08/26/2019 00:45
Mujeres estúpidas,una y mil veces más estúpidas;¿porque no hablaron mientras el aún estaba vivo,vienen a hacerlo ahora, después de que ese señor,lleva todos los años del mundo muerto,en serio?;en verdad que estúpidas y oportunistas mentirosas