back
Operation Thunderball: Thousands of wild animals seized
A tiger cub in a pick-up van in Mexico, a lesser flamingo in a pet store in India... Thousands of wild animals were seized during Operation Thunderball, a large-scale smuggling crackdown.
07/16/2019 8:01 AM
- 1.0m
- 6.6k
- 143
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
101 comments
Frank R.08/01/2019 01:19
Thank you. Go ahead with that program.
Luiza C.07/31/2019 21:19
Pourriture humaine😠😠😠😠
Martha F.07/31/2019 02:39
más así :c
Joseph L.07/31/2019 01:47
People is the worst😢
Hüseyin M.07/30/2019 07:38
Çok üzücü 😡😡😡
Ariel S.07/29/2019 22:31
Let us protect our wild life animals bec they are important in our lives too...
Amanqui K.07/29/2019 21:13
Vemos*
Amanqui K.07/29/2019 21:13
Taduscanlo hdspmadre que creen que solo Americanos ven estos videos,pues nel latinos nambien lo vemis
Hannes E.07/29/2019 18:32
It's a pity that in Namibia, rare trees are still cut down and transported for fucking Chinese
Mehak K.07/29/2019 16:39
Great job thank you
Shamsul Q.07/29/2019 16:20
It's very bad. Animal's Erth beauti
Xapac H.07/29/2019 11:55
REBUILDING EARTH IS NOW OR NEVER
Muhd F.07/29/2019 07:05
i hope all this species vanished from earth
Hakimi M.07/29/2019 03:24
Praise to God may He blesses all the people who sacrifices their lives to protect and preserves the nature...amen all the merciful.....
Hakimi M.07/29/2019 03:20
God commanded Noah to saves lives and species using his Ark from the big flood...yet still even his family neglected him.... One will never learn mistakes they made until it's too late.....
Kouky A.07/28/2019 23:14
الانسان هو أكبر مفسد على هذه البسيطة و ليس الجرذ
Shelsea A.07/28/2019 21:26
OMG!!.THIS IS INCREDIBLE. THESE BEASTS DO THIS TO ANIMALS. ALL THESE THINGS YOU DO MUST BE EXECUTED BY WILD BEASTS, MURDERERS AND PEOPLE WITHOUT FEELINGS TOWARDS LIVING BEINGS.
Moises D.07/28/2019 21:17
Parabéns
Arlys J.07/28/2019 18:13
BECAUSE THERE ARE SO MANY DISGRACED PEOPLE, I HATE PEOPLE WHO COMMIT THOSE DATES WITH INDEPENSIVE ANIMALS ...
Uttam K.07/28/2019 14:02
Good job