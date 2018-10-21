back
Organization L214 denounces caged breeding
Thousands of laying hens crammed together in cages... France's largest egg producer recently announced that they would put an end to it. A "partial commitment" according to organization L214 Ethique et Animaux. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
10/18/2018 1:33 PMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:32 AM
8 comments
Manu D.10/21/2018 02:29
Thought food production in France would be different 😣😥
Elisa G.10/20/2018 10:37
Extremely sad. Poor babies Yup that's how it is done in usfkn a
Ryan M.10/19/2018 19:28
Martin Smith
Mirna L.10/19/2018 12:50
Just disgusting.
Steph H.10/19/2018 00:08
How do people not get sick eating anything that comes from those animals? Poor chickens 💔
Bonnie R.10/18/2018 14:20
My Neighbor had 5 laying hens. She is Vietnamese. Came over to U.S.A. after the Vietnam conflict with her U.S.Army husband. After all these years she waited for the city to rezone parts of county for farming. She bought five chicks. She raised them. She had beautiful loving laying hens that she pampered. One day while her & hubby were out shopping, the neighbors dog had worked hard to get under the fence...and ripped those hens apart. When they returned home, 3 were still alive. The Dr. could not save them My friend said "No more, too hard". 💔 True Story. 🐔
Osvaldo S.10/18/2018 13:40
Mto God!
Osvaldo S.10/18/2018 13:39
Numa Gov!