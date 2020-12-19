back

Pati Ruiz Corzo: protector of Mexico's Sierra Gorda

She started her own conservation movement — and saved her home in the process. Meet Pati Ruiz Corzo, protector of Mexico's Sierra Gorda, and winner of the Global Citizen Country Hero Award. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

12/19/2020 6:58 PM
