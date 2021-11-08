back
People are filming themselves as they quit their jobs
"F––k this job, F––k this company." She filmed herself as she quit her job, and started a trend. Here's why people are handing in more resignations in 2021, and why they're filming themselves doing it ...
08/11/2021 5:48 PM
Haritma S.7 hours
Animesh U.7 hours
I was in quite a similar situation & can totally relate to it. I quit the job & started my own business June last year. & oh boy I'm so much better mentally. Couldn't be happier. One of best decision of my life to quit working for some one in a toxic environment to now being self employed.
Camila L.7 hours
Tanim A.8 hours
Bunch of entitled lazy commies quitting because they want government handouts
Devendra B.15 hours
Well if company fires you it can be different but if you quit and make videos and tiktok then probably you are incapable for that job. Also if you go viral as you wanted others company and managers wouldn't like your this behavior
Edgar M.20 hours
Julian C.a day
I really appreciate that she was smart enough to tell people to make sure you're in a position in which you CAN quit before you do it, and that she's definitely not coming from a privileged "just quit and don't worry about it stance." Moreso of a "if you're mental health needs it and you're capable of doing so, don't be afraid to quit your job."
Brad G.a day
Being unemployed is fun. Living on the streets isn't though.
Louis V.a day
Eric G.a day
I thought Walmart would have outstanding work environment said the poor ppl
Hian L.a day
good luck not getting any job offers anywhere else
Sandy M.a day
How ever happy you all are for quitting your jobs.. you shouldn't do it the way the 1st girl did over the loud speaker for all to hear. That was very unprofessional !!!! You won't get that job to verify your work ethics and show that your a valued#e asset if they are constantly reminded of your childish behavior because you blasted it all over Facebook.... makes you look very immature! Good luck finding a job now.
Shèyne-Lee T.2 days
Luella T.2 days
Michael V.2 days
Michael G.2 days
It's very interesting to see this happening, it's unprecedented. The real question: is it sustainable? Most likely not. Even if this achieves the goal to drastically change and improve the workspace, it's gonna take time, maybe a long time to implement all this, which will force people to go back to work in places like this for daily survival, unless the majority does something vanlife lifestyle or something. It's also interesting to note that this video only shows women talking about this phenomenon? Why not show the male perspective about this? Is it meant to imply that women are statistically quitting more than men or something like that? Aside from that TikTok video of the guy fooling around in his McDonald's job
Victor M.2 days
F--K these narcissistic brats and their FUTURE job prospects. As a future employer I would definitely research future job applicants on social media and see whether they are worth hiring. Hope they're smart enough NOT to use their real names!
Anthony S.2 days
Shes making more money now that biden is gonna take care of her
Kelly S.2 days
Michael B.2 days
Bwahahahaha, she's an assclown. People that do this kind of thing need to seek out a mental health counselor.