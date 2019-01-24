back
Performance artist confronts lack of diversity in trans narratives
This unapologetic performance artist Travis Alabanza is calling attention to the lack of diversity in transgender narratives. 🏳️🌈
12/31/2018 2:58 PMupdated: 10/08/2020 9:29 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
60 comments
Diangely T.01/24/2019 12:35
se parece a ti broooo 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Muftah S.01/24/2019 00:03
ياسر معاش تطلعلي ف الصفحة يالعن دين بوك
Imane I.01/23/2019 23:33
Fack you👌👌
Hesinou B.01/23/2019 19:09
نشالله مايلحقش هاذ التحلاب لشكوبستان 😯
Marcelo I.01/22/2019 23:57
Que mierda? XD
Don P.01/22/2019 18:24
Big fool
Muharrem G.01/21/2019 20:46
Bismillah bune lan
Fatiha O.01/21/2019 15:57
hhh la w zwin 3lya
Jose G.01/21/2019 02:42
Marico que horrible eres como mujer
Abdou L.01/19/2019 13:57
تفو تفو علك يا حمار
Insaf F.01/19/2019 13:00
Hhhhhhhyhh
선하01/19/2019 05:59
They are always unhappy, always seeking attention over something...
Naji S.01/18/2019 20:36
I think 💭 in your mind there’s something wrong. 😏
Islam M.01/18/2019 19:27
He has the BIG GAY
بسم ا.01/18/2019 07:54
Thanks
Andro .01/18/2019 07:42
10/10
Alex R.01/17/2019 10:05
හැටි විතරක් මේ පොන්නයගෙ. 😂😂😂 ක්රෑහ් තුඃ
Diego S.01/16/2019 20:47
nasty
حيدر م.01/16/2019 17:31
👌
Luanna R.01/16/2019 14:48
mety be amnao ty