Pets are collateral victims of the Covid-19 pandemic

Erljon L.21 minutes
Yo take social distancing its ok but this? Without food or water to animals? Hell no, Dont do that just don't
Jaipriya S.26 minutes
Oh God how these puppies were abandoned. Those insane chinese eat dogs and bats and whatever crawls. How were these spared. ?
Jeanette S.33 minutes
Always the animals suffer because of humans
Ann M.an hour
It's all about the exotic animals that are isolated in crowded unkempt warehouses & are continued to be consumed that spread the coronavirus disease - NOT dogs & cats! Oh China - live & learn ...please!!
Robin L.an hour
People are so cruel . cold blooded and ignorant. Thank you to those that find these precious creatures and take care of them. We suddenly have 9 cats out here on the ranch that past week that someone most likely dumped.I keep seeing new cats every day out here.