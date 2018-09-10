back
Phelps discusses depression and suicidal thoughts
Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian ever, but beneath the surface, anxiety and depression were crippling him. Now, he's speaking out to raise awareness.
02/09/2018 1:59 PMupdated: 02/28/2020 7:49 PM
257 comments
Mija D.10/09/2018 16:42
❤️
Larry T.06/23/2018 00:12
I've had intense anxiety my whole life. I just thought I was weird (and so did everyone else) and I found relief with alcohol. AA and mental therapy followed. It wasn't until I was treated with medicines that my need to self medicate vanished because the anxiety was under control. There is a name for this disease but I won't repeat it here because I think the term minimizes the impact the disease has. My point is this. The philosophy and therapy was not wasted but I wish I had been treated medically first. I wish I had been treated medically when I was young because my whole life would have been a whole lot different. If you have the stomach for it, check out the plethora of hateful comments that have been made toward Michael after his post. A lot of the stigma comes from terror. People are terrified that they may not be in complete control of ones own mind. Also, it simplifies the concept of accountability. Simplicity is comfort food for closed minds.
Nancy B.06/09/2018 13:41
Michael, as a Therapist myself, I so appreciate your honesty and willingness to talk about your experience with depression/anxiety. Sharing your experience openly will be so helpful to people who are suffering and are apprehensive to seek help. Thanks you for your courage. Best Wishes to you.
Linda O.06/08/2018 23:28
Awesome. You are changing the world with men sharing and getting help!!!
Émile B.04/23/2018 22:45
ca c encore plus champion que des médailles olympiques
Arjun R.04/23/2018 18:45
mad
Roxane L.04/22/2018 10:28
I didn’t know about him
Tyrell C.04/22/2018 06:19
I’ve been there it sucks.. gotta keep going for your kids and those that love you
Odalyss M.04/22/2018 03:13
💖💖💖💖
Paul W.04/21/2018 22:47
Problem is nobody cares, your long term friends it’s a hindrance, those you reach out or lash out just don’t wanna care - that’s the realism of mental health - yours michael is just the start
Branka R.04/21/2018 21:42
Water man 😍🏊💧💧💧🔝I❤ you
Jaqueline R.04/21/2018 17:30
Son simplemente hombres con sus sentimientos y capacidad mental puede menguar dejen de añadirles cargas
Prince N.04/21/2018 13:48
The greatest
Raju M.04/21/2018 06:01
God bless you Wrangler
Daad S.04/20/2018 19:04
😨❤️❤️
Amine B.04/20/2018 08:36
يا زح هاد الفديو راني شايفو كثر من يما أخطونا
Lauren N.04/19/2018 19:57
thought you might like this
Weerasak S.04/19/2018 06:29
...นี่คือเจ้าของเหรียญทองโอลิมปิกที่เยอะที่สุดในประวัติศาสตร์ แต่เค้าก็ไท่ไดhappy กับตัสเองนะ...จนไม่อยากมีชีวิตอยู่
Bartosz B.04/18/2018 19:46
to o nas
Eddy J.04/18/2018 12:23
De otro planeta.