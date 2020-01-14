Philippine volcano Taal is spewing ash and lava

Thousands of residents have fled, hundreds of international flights have been cancelled…The Philippines is on high alert: The Taal volcano has awakened.
9 comments
Derek H.an hour
This is what happens when you have too many straws in our oceans and over use fossil fuels
Eliza K.an hour
mother nature is crying
Stanimir Q.an hour
Important News about the volcano: https://topstuffworldwide.com/philippines-volcano-taal-continues-to-spew-lava-government-warns-of-explosive-eruption/
Christea F.an hour
, how’s your family doing? Have they evacuated?
Aaron E.an hour
Let's see Duarte get hit with a huge fireball.
Steven B.an hour
Can we not use this for some bs agenda ? 🤔😂
Kerry C.an hour
God please bless the beloved people there that they are all save and get away safely xx hugs and kisses to the all ..in my thoughts and prayers x
Emma B.an hour
👌 because this was never going to happen .... Its mother nature people ...
Kevin H.an hour
is your fam ok?