Plus-size model doesn't have time for haters
🤫Tabria Majors is quieting the haters, embracing her body, and is a new Sports Illustrated swimsuit superstar.
Being called brave brave seems - it just seems a bit overzealous for me. I don't know if what I do should be considered brave. Plus size model Tabria Majors is having a moment. But it's been a rough road to get there. I definitely went through my own personal transformation. I was never this comfortable with myself when I was in high school or my early college years. I would always just nitpick at little things that other people probably wouldn't even notice and things that people did notice really affected me. Muse Models signed Majors. But once she started modelling, she was trolled for her size online Those are not curves. That is unwanted and unhealthy body fat to a healthy level. which she should reduce and harassed in person. This girl rode by on her bicycle and she called me a "hippo." I was in a swimsuit… But Major's attitude "has earned her loyal fans. There just came a time when I didn't want to try and appease others. And other people's opinions stopped mattering because I don't know them. If someone says something negative about me and I don't know you- why should it affect me? Her confidence paid off. Majors answered an open casting call and became the 2nd ever plus size model to land the Swimsuit Edition. You're one of the final six! Oh my god, thank you so much! Being a part of Sports Illustrated is… is definitely hands down the biggest moment of my career as a model. It was something I always wanted to speak or tried to speak into existence, but it would happen. I just never thought that Her success is inspiring others, even though Majors has mixed feelings. Sometimes being called a role model is overwhelming for me because I fear that any wrong move any mistake I make will just be detrimental. I just want people to realize that I'm human. I make mistakes. Just don't call her I feel like policemen, and firefighters, and teachers even- firefighters, and teachers even - they're the brave ones. I'm just a girl who's confident in myself and is trying to inspire others to be as well.
- 24.4m
- 671
- 64
47 comments
Terry C.10/28/2018 13:59
Lord have mercy on me and thank you God for the gift of sight.
Jt W.10/12/2018 09:08
She's beautiful,stop hating, especially guys,don't get mad because your short comings isn't able to reach the prize
Andrea L.09/06/2018 08:33
Unhealthy? She has a freakin 6 pack!
Shyam H.07/24/2018 06:52
Hiii
Ankit B.04/30/2018 18:15
Fat is fat and I hate because it's ugly
John R.04/21/2018 19:49
Im not sure why, she's lovely.
Victor R.04/21/2018 15:09
I find her sexy...
Martin O.04/21/2018 11:04
Every girl needs love
Noldray H.04/21/2018 05:30
Nothing wrong with being thick, she is gorgeous anyways, people have different preferences just alot of people never learned to keep things to themselves out of respect.
Tommy P.04/21/2018 04:19
I like thick like that. 😋
Janie D.04/21/2018 01:29
Your beautiful !!!!! 🌸🌸🌸🌸
الحسن ا.04/19/2018 04:58
موسى
Josefina L.04/18/2018 20:43
Ridicula
Josefina L.04/18/2018 20:43
Fea
Sheldon G.04/18/2018 14:33
I would be your husband you still looking BETTER than some out THERE Tabria Majors
Karen S.04/18/2018 11:12
Congratulations! 😊
Keshu S.04/18/2018 10:50
dont be embarrass beb. watch this one!!
Md F.04/18/2018 05:49
ঠিক,আছা
Juan-Carlos P.04/18/2018 01:55
I find her very pretty and atractive... body weight is a health issue....if she is that big now....how big will she be at middle age ?
Harry B.04/18/2018 01:28
very nice.