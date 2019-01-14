back

Poachers attacking a Sea Shepherd vessel

Poachers on fishing boats following a Sea Shepherd Global vessel... That's what happened recently in the Gulf of California, Mexico. The NGO released a footage of this tense boat chase.

01/14/2019 2:45 PM
46 comments

  • Ellen S.
    02/04/2019 18:08

    Sea Shepherd are the saviours of our oceans. Massive respect 💙

  • Raul R.
    01/31/2019 22:25

    Original mas nada Medio loco pero no.importa

  • Raymond D.
    01/30/2019 17:50

    Thanks

  • Saifuddin A.
    01/30/2019 16:24

    Tuff job ahead for sea shepherds across various oceans as Japan going to resume commercial whaling

  • Soukouna A.
    01/30/2019 07:39

    God forgive thems

  • Helen M.
    01/28/2019 12:54

    Keep upthe good work Sea Shepherd

  • Przemek S.
    01/28/2019 11:15

    Install some water cannons

  • Sirahuen R.
    01/28/2019 03:50

    Sea Shepher gracias por tus acciones no dejaremos que la ignorancia de unos cuantos nos afecte a la enorme mayoría de Mexicanos nos perjudique y los aliento a platicar con nuestro presidente para solucionar uno de los tantos problemas que actualmente se les está redireccionando

  • Ian W.
    01/26/2019 16:21

    They don’t like it when it happens to them 😢😢😢 boo hooo

  • آتش پ.
    01/25/2019 17:26

    بسیار عالی و زیبا

  • Kishor N.
    01/23/2019 09:33

    AWESOME JOB SS. 💕❤

  • Mohammed Q.
    01/22/2019 01:25

    👍🏻

  • Suiza C.
    01/21/2019 17:59

    Once all those species are extinct, they're gonna blame the government on everything.

  • Awazi D.
    01/21/2019 16:51

    Great job done... Allah bless you... amen

  • Adler S.
    01/21/2019 16:19

    Viva mexicoooooo

  • Vishnu V.
    01/20/2019 12:12

    🐐 ❤😜തിkceലാൽ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1980499048669831&id=100001292653105

  • Nisar K.
    01/20/2019 05:52

    Hvu

  • Alaaedin K.
    01/18/2019 22:00

    They should be dead the killer

  • Rockers R.
    01/18/2019 16:14

    Vitu ponna po

  • Derek C.
    01/17/2019 12:13

    Paul Watson should let a shooter volunteer. Just a hint, I am available.