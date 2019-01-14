back
Poachers attacking a Sea Shepherd vessel
Poachers on fishing boats following a Sea Shepherd Global vessel... That's what happened recently in the Gulf of California, Mexico. The NGO released a footage of this tense boat chase.
01/14/2019 2:45 PM
46 comments
Ellen S.02/04/2019 18:08
Sea Shepherd are the saviours of our oceans. Massive respect 💙
Raul R.01/31/2019 22:25
Raymond D.01/30/2019 17:50
Saifuddin A.01/30/2019 16:24
Tuff job ahead for sea shepherds across various oceans as Japan going to resume commercial whaling
Soukouna A.01/30/2019 07:39
Helen M.01/28/2019 12:54
Keep upthe good work Sea Shepherd
Przemek S.01/28/2019 11:15
Install some water cannons
Sirahuen R.01/28/2019 03:50
Sea Shepher gracias por tus acciones no dejaremos que la ignorancia de unos cuantos nos afecte a la enorme mayoría de Mexicanos nos perjudique y los aliento a platicar con nuestro presidente para solucionar uno de los tantos problemas que actualmente se les está redireccionando
Ian W.01/26/2019 16:21
They don’t like it when it happens to them 😢😢😢 boo hooo
آتش پ.01/25/2019 17:26
Kishor N.01/23/2019 09:33
AWESOME JOB SS. 💕❤
Mohammed Q.01/22/2019 01:25
Suiza C.01/21/2019 17:59
Once all those species are extinct, they're gonna blame the government on everything.
Awazi D.01/21/2019 16:51
Great job done... Allah bless you... amen
Adler S.01/21/2019 16:19
Vishnu V.01/20/2019 12:12
Nisar K.01/20/2019 05:52
Alaaedin K.01/18/2019 22:00
They should be dead the killer
Rockers R.01/18/2019 16:14
Derek C.01/17/2019 12:13
Paul Watson should let a shooter volunteer. Just a hint, I am available.