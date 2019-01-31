Polar Vortex and Heatwave Happening Simultaneously

A Song of Fire and Ice — On opposite ends of the globe, people are suffering through hot and cold extremes. 😱
7469 comments
Marie L.11/02/2019 07:42
GeoEngineering. Chemtrails. Haarp.
Lukas N.03/31/2019 04:17
So uh, wanna tell me how climate change is fake again?
Trixie A.03/29/2019 11:31
Zean 😭😭😭😭
Todd H.03/28/2019 20:40
Chicago..... haha cute😏😂
Iglesias P.03/28/2019 05:05
Heat wave is kinda normal in the Philippines every summer some people died heatstroke and floods during typhoon thousands people died too
Leslie L.03/28/2019 05:02
Chicago
Kendra T.03/26/2019 23:39
Yea good job human killing the earth and more 👏 🙄
Hu K.03/26/2019 15:17
Yet ppl in Chicago still kill each other lol
Christopher H.03/26/2019 13:06
Its climate change ya numbtards
Alejandro M.03/26/2019 08:49
:0
David L.03/26/2019 07:26
Sure could use some of that global warming, to quote President Trump.
Ioanna T.03/26/2019 07:22
Only Greece 😂a
Tilak N.03/26/2019 05:07
Time to call Thanos
Aishwarya D.03/26/2019 03:23
I don’t think you’d want to go to Australia after watching this. This is alarming.
Carla H.03/25/2019 15:41
There are people that are controlling these weather events
Jorge A.03/25/2019 08:58
104? That's abnormal in Australia? I live in the middle of Cali and we get that hot every summer
Jesse W.03/25/2019 07:11
Sharnia Pratley
Bianca M.03/25/2019 06:38
What if they shovel all the snow and ice from Chicago and send it to Australia
Tenielle P.03/25/2019 06:03
For all the people saying "get over it Australia its just heat we deal with it. " the point is not the heat it's the fact that we have no rain and the fires. We can deal with the heat we always have. But thousands of people losing their homes and animals losing habitat to fires is something we cant deal with. Americans are so insensitive. But don't get me wrong what Chicago was going through shouldn't be taken lightly.
Madyson A.03/25/2019 04:58
Blake Byrne