Police Officer Gives Hug Instead of a Fine

Burqas are banned in Denmark, but this police officer refused to comply — and instead of a fine offered a hug. 🤗
Lee S.09/22/2019 23:56
Its a feminism of a lady should give both and equal treatment even what does religion they believing as long u know hiw value your life....
Yiannis M.08/30/2019 19:01
Why can t you walk around naked then? Same thing .
Lale A.08/30/2019 14:55
They stone women if they take their scarf off their heads in müslim countries. İts only oppressing women. Why can’t people understand this?
Rafael R.08/27/2019 13:00
You can't identify anyone who covers they're face. It's not Normal. They should go to countries that accept Islamic laws. If you go to a foreign country you adapt to they're laws, not the other way around
Richard A.08/24/2019 00:37
awww i wonder what would happen in a muslim country if i dint obey their laws i bet the would give me a hug as well 🤣
Ismael Y.08/23/2019 10:48
She lives in a foreign country that is not hers. She needs to respect their laws. Denmark wants them to assimilate so that they aren’t a burden. And those burkas can be used to hide explosives.
Tom D.08/22/2019 15:53
Liberation takes time to get used too.
Khadijah A.08/22/2019 04:10
Thankyou for police officer for a hug.... WE are not enemy... Just human being just like the others... Can anyone respecting others rights....???????? Respect each other... WE are not Terrorist too... 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
Tony J.08/20/2019 11:14
Obey the law, or you can leave...simple
Fifrianto A.08/19/2019 14:59
Respect
M A.08/19/2019 10:39
Humanity comes first and religion second that means I have to respect any human bieng and then his religion , that is what I have learned from my parents and school in my country Tripoli Libya.
Nancy D.08/19/2019 06:53
A man hugging a woman in public? Uhh, I don't think so.
Brad J.08/18/2019 20:17
Alot of women dont want to be forced to wear it. These women welcome this law.
Richard B.08/18/2019 08:50
Dumdass you are a fool
Stan U.08/18/2019 08:23
She should be given a desk.
Marilyn V.08/17/2019 18:34
Go back to your own countries if you want to keep the burka no need for it here
Richard M.08/17/2019 16:29
LMFAO! Total propaganda setup.
Nicolette E.08/17/2019 16:09
It does not matter if I agree with the ban or not, it’s about respecting other’s rights to live their lives as they wish. That’s the world I want to live in I mind my business and you mind yours
Shirley W.08/17/2019 15:06
Come on God will certainly forgive them since it's the law .
Jennifer T.08/17/2019 15:02
If this is an attempt at helping women it seems to have backfired if women will be under house arrest (not going to guess at what majority of those ladies want re. face visible or not). However, if those who would rather have face visible are prevented by a custom/religious practice that shames them for showing their face, it isn’t the law’s fault. This is interesting: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niq%C4%81b