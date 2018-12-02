back

Police Officer's Brave Wildfire Rescue

This police officer risked his life to save four nurses caught in California's wildfires.

12/02/2018 8:01 PM
  • 61.4k
  • 6

Solutions

  1. How the world could eat 100% organic

  2. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  3. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

  5. The Dad Who Started the Changing Table Revolution

  6. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

5 comments

  • Robert A.
    12/30/2018 18:26

    He did his job Want a cookie.. Smh that's what your paid for dude.

  • Jonathan F.
    12/11/2018 13:08

    He did his job 👍

  • Lütfü A.
    12/05/2018 09:37

    Allah Yardıcınız Olsun inşallah Saygılarımla Sakaryadan Selam Saygılar Sunuyorum Allaha emanet Olun Inşallah Başkanım Yanındayız

  • Monica G.
    12/04/2018 15:54

    Why the hell they're was someone having a camp fire in winds like that.

  • Abdellatif B.
    12/03/2018 07:50

    Enfer sur terre.