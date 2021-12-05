back

Police raid in Brazil kills 29

Warning: Distressing images A deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro has killed at least 29 people and sparked outrage over police brutality in the Brazilian city.

05/12/2021 11:58 PM
  • New

1 comment

  • Ratko M.
    9 minutes

    It's not a problem, military style raids are also applicable to law enforcement and SWAT units. Cartels should cooperate mutually to hit police and military at their base campus. It's not hard, just a matter of good organisation.

