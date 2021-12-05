back
Police raid in Brazil kills 29
Warning: Distressing images A deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro has killed at least 29 people and sparked outrage over police brutality in the Brazilian city.
05/12/2021 11:58 PM
Ratko M.9 minutes
It's not a problem, military style raids are also applicable to law enforcement and SWAT units. Cartels should cooperate mutually to hit police and military at their base campus. It's not hard, just a matter of good organisation.