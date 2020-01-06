back

Political statements at the Golden Globes

From the Australian fires to the upcoming presidential election, the Golden Globes got political this year.

01/06/2020 12:32 PMupdated: 01/06/2020 12:54 PM
  • New

Stand Up

  1. Political statements at the Golden Globes

  2. The decade in youth activism

  3. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

  4. The decade’s 7 major feminist speeches

  5. Bryan Stevenson talks social justice

  6. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

13 comments

  • Charlene S.
    11 minutes

    Seriously, accept your awards and shut the **** up!

  • Deepesh D.
    18 minutes

    ” Most of you spent less time than Greta Thunberg ”

  • Peter H.
    26 minutes

    Hollywood idiots

  • Roger C.
    an hour

    WHO THE HELL CARES WHAT HOLLYWOOD SAYS ???

  • Wendy S.
    an hour

    Bravo!

  • Nazmi B.
    an hour

    wait thats joker?

  • Mahesh K.
    an hour

    Ricky nailed it

  • Eugene M.
    2 hours

    It’s called summer time.

  • Kit M.
    2 hours

    Ricky Gervais is a comedian. Never stood up for ANY social justice in HIS OWN country. Wouldn't know what a platform was if he tripped on it Should NEVER host an AMERICAN show ever again.

  • Josie C.
    2 hours

    GREAT MESSAGE

  • Robert S.
    2 hours

    Funny how trumpites say," shut up an just do your job ", as if working people shouldn't have a say in DEMOCRACY. Why Don't They STFU??

  • Patricia B.
    3 hours

    These actors and actresses are so dumbed down its pathetic. They do no real research on climate change if they did they would know that climate change has been used as a scare tactic since the 1930s.

  • Feona B.
    3 hours

    Wish they would just accept their awards