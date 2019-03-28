back
Politician invokes Jesus before swearing-in Muslim legislator
"God forgive us. Jesus, we've forgotten you." Was this Pennsylvania lawmaker out of line with this prayer — delivered right before the swearing-in of the state's first Muslim woman legislator?
03/28/2019 8:01 PM
653 comments
Ruby W.05/01/2019 12:52
There is a time and place for Jesus. Every time every place ? is how you bring him.
Juan F.05/01/2019 02:41
Why was she given the platform to speak as everyone probably already knew she is super Christian.
Abdellaoui K.04/30/2019 16:54
Jesus is humble and that what gives him the power. These hateful religious fanatics drive us to be atheist.
Mayra A.04/30/2019 13:53
I'm glad she did it... Christiany is a religion an we too have rights... not just Islam.
Shannon T.04/30/2019 03:39
Separation of Church and State...
Carolyn S.04/30/2019 01:57
AMEN
Olga I.04/29/2019 22:05
Oh, please!😂
Mason Z.04/29/2019 19:09
Amen. Jesus is the king of kings.
Richard V.04/29/2019 16:16
I'm digging it.
Isabel M.04/29/2019 11:43
tf
Angeline R.04/29/2019 11:24
Saducee and pharisee with the long prayers. Vain repetitions... smh.
Mario E.04/28/2019 21:35
I thought there was separation of church and state in the government?
Shane M.04/28/2019 21:30
Amen jesus is the way the truth and the light and he that believe in him shall have everlasting life. Praise jesus
Jag M.04/28/2019 19:09
The truth it is what it is, Glory to God, Jesus Christ.
Amanda D.04/28/2019 16:33
God bless her!!! She has the right to say whatever she wants!!
Scott B.04/28/2019 14:37
I recall something about "separation of church and state"..... Apparently doesn't apply in a "Commonwealth"
Danny T.04/28/2019 13:54
Os time to fight this invasión
Danny T.04/28/2019 13:52
Amennnnnnnnnn
Patricia L.04/28/2019 07:38
Praise the Litd everywhere, He is coming , He is the first and the last , I don’t care what the world says, Jesus is my Lord . 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Vige N.04/28/2019 01:14
Just because she said a prayer and mentioned Jesus 13 times or God knows how many times 🤷🏻♀️ means she is using religion ??? 🤦🏻♀️ how many ppl dont curse and get critizised for it????? So Jesus name offends ppl but not the dirty words that come ppl mouth????