Politician invokes Jesus before swearing-in Muslim legislator

"God forgive us. Jesus, we've forgotten you." Was this Pennsylvania lawmaker out of line with this prayer — delivered right before the swearing-in of the state's first Muslim woman legislator?

03/28/2019 8:01 PM
Politics

653 comments

  • Ruby W.
    05/01/2019 12:52

    There is a time and place for Jesus. Every time every place ? is how you bring him.

  • Juan F.
    05/01/2019 02:41

    Why was she given the platform to speak as everyone probably already knew she is super Christian.

  • Abdellaoui K.
    04/30/2019 16:54

    Jesus is humble and that what gives him the power. These hateful religious fanatics drive us to be atheist.

  • Mayra A.
    04/30/2019 13:53

    I'm glad she did it... Christiany is a religion an we too have rights... not just Islam.

  • Shannon T.
    04/30/2019 03:39

    Separation of Church and State...

  • Carolyn S.
    04/30/2019 01:57

    AMEN

  • Olga I.
    04/29/2019 22:05

    Oh, please!😂

  • Mason Z.
    04/29/2019 19:09

    Amen. Jesus is the king of kings.

  • Richard V.
    04/29/2019 16:16

    I'm digging it.

  • Isabel M.
    04/29/2019 11:43

    tf

  • Angeline R.
    04/29/2019 11:24

    Saducee and pharisee with the long prayers. Vain repetitions... smh.

  • Mario E.
    04/28/2019 21:35

    I thought there was separation of church and state in the government?

  • Shane M.
    04/28/2019 21:30

    Amen jesus is the way the truth and the light and he that believe in him shall have everlasting life. Praise jesus

  • Jag M.
    04/28/2019 19:09

    The truth it is what it is, Glory to God, Jesus Christ.

  • Amanda D.
    04/28/2019 16:33

    God bless her!!! She has the right to say whatever she wants!!

  • Scott B.
    04/28/2019 14:37

    I recall something about "separation of church and state"..... Apparently doesn't apply in a "Commonwealth"

  • Danny T.
    04/28/2019 13:54

    Os time to fight this invasión

  • Danny T.
    04/28/2019 13:52

    Amennnnnnnnnn

  • Patricia L.
    04/28/2019 07:38

    Praise the Litd everywhere, He is coming , He is the first and the last , I don’t care what the world says, Jesus is my Lord . 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Vige N.
    04/28/2019 01:14

    Just because she said a prayer and mentioned Jesus 13 times or God knows how many times 🤷🏻‍♀️ means she is using religion ??? 🤦🏻‍♀️ how many ppl dont curse and get critizised for it????? So Jesus name offends ppl but not the dirty words that come ppl mouth????