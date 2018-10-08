back
Protecting tigers is a priority for Nepal
The tiger population has nearly doubled in Nepal (and Leonardo DiCaprio has something to do with it)
10/08/2018 11:30 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 11:19 AM
37 comments
Jiyabur R.02/01/2019 09:02
Rokibul hussain
Jiyabur R.02/01/2019 08:59
Rokibul hussain koise tumi ki koro poro?
Jiyabur R.02/01/2019 08:58
Rokibul hussain
Norma W.01/16/2019 21:11
Wildlife in the wild!!! YES!!!
Chanda R.01/15/2019 18:00
When we are fighting hard to save our pristine Neejgadh Forest in Nepal which is linked with renowned parsa National park where large Numbers of Tigers are Traced . These Tiger populations are at Threat due to construction of second int Airport at Neejgadh forest by chopping off of 2.4 Million Trees along with wiping out entire pristine forest richest for its unique biodiversity and flora and fauna . We have suggested to go for Alternatives ( Murtiya and others ) ? Parsa National Park where large Number of Tigers are traced along with other wild Life need to be protected from ? ✈️#notatthecostof2.4millionTreesof Neejgadhforest🌳 !
Sylvana R.01/08/2019 02:17
They are such beautiful animals. Man is suppose to be stewards of God's creatures. But some humans only care about money. They have no heart.
Fiona B.01/04/2019 19:54
Let's hope China stays away 🤔
Jane V.01/03/2019 13:52
Thanks Leonardo!
Vivien V.01/03/2019 03:37
Leo-nardo likes tigers :-)
Jessie M.01/02/2019 06:15
GREAT JOB !! PROTECT THEM !!
Carole T.01/01/2019 09:02
To me there is nothing as beautiful as a Tiger. Thank you Leonard!
Raj S.12/31/2018 03:37
Great
Ryan B.12/31/2018 02:07
liars
Adam T.12/30/2018 20:25
It is sad when it takes a small militant force to defend an animal from other humans so that its species can survive.
Nuel B.12/12/2018 12:56
Good job Nepal
Pragati K.10/31/2018 07:10
Actually Nepal really cares about nature ... i have been living here in nepal and trust me these people respect nature alot ... they protect rivers forests and even stray animals ... they have a deep sense of honour towards the power of nature unlike most countries
Dammika P.10/28/2018 22:07
Good
Sandeepan P.10/28/2018 15:47
, what is the Indian Government doing?? Your government is instead hiring Nawabs to kill tigers. What a shame, even Nepal is better than India.
Baya C.10/26/2018 19:37
Quelle beauté! ! !
Christiane S.10/24/2018 12:53
Wunderfull