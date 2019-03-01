back

Protecting Women at Risk from Violence

Mexico is ranked sixth for gender crimes — a rate 15x higher than the global average. Now, both local officials and journalists are working to protect and track women at risk of violence.

03/01/2019 4:01 PM
  • 43.1k
  • 12

8 comments

  • Anastasia J.
    03/30/2019 23:27

    And the Democrats want to let these animals into the US.

  • Ernie B.
    03/29/2019 14:20

    Ya and no wall?

  • Melissa R.
    03/28/2019 04:19

    Sad. 😪 This kind of evil as spread around the world.

  • Cathy G.
    03/27/2019 15:28

    Trump wants to close the border so these creeps have 1 less place to take these girls & they think trump the bad guy.

  • Stephen A.
    03/25/2019 23:05

    ...ditch the nose ring. It screams "I can't take you seriously"... just saying 😐

  • Bobby Z.
    03/19/2019 23:14

    ... yet trump is bad for saying they're sending rapists... when its factually and statistically accurate apparently...

  • Robert M.
    03/13/2019 00:03

    😮

  • Brut
    03/01/2019 23:20

