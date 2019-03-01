back
Protecting Women at Risk from Violence
Mexico is ranked sixth for gender crimes — a rate 15x higher than the global average. Now, both local officials and journalists are working to protect and track women at risk of violence.
03/01/2019 4:01 PM
8 comments
Anastasia J.03/30/2019 23:27
And the Democrats want to let these animals into the US.
Ernie B.03/29/2019 14:20
Ya and no wall?
Melissa R.03/28/2019 04:19
Sad. 😪 This kind of evil as spread around the world.
Cathy G.03/27/2019 15:28
Trump wants to close the border so these creeps have 1 less place to take these girls & they think trump the bad guy.
Stephen A.03/25/2019 23:05
...ditch the nose ring. It screams "I can't take you seriously"... just saying 😐
Bobby Z.03/19/2019 23:14
... yet trump is bad for saying they're sending rapists... when its factually and statistically accurate apparently...
Robert M.03/13/2019 00:03
😮
Brut03/01/2019 23:20
