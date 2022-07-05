Protesters glue themselves to famous paintings
These protesters are gluing themselves to famous paintings in the U.K. Here’s why …
You will like also
Protesters glue themselves to famous paintings
These protesters are gluing themselves to famous paintings in the U.K. Here’s why …
This woman chose to celebrate her sterilization
This woman's "reveal" video went viral online … for celebrating her sterilization.
Pro-choice activist speaks to Polish Parliament
This what a pro-choice activist said to members of Parliament in Poland, which has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe …
Why cruise ships are so harmful to the environment
"Luxury cruising is the worst form of travel for the environment and climate.” This is the environmental impact of cruise ships...
Meet the kagu, the barking bird that narrowly avoided extinction
This rare bird nearly suffered the same fate as the dodo. Here's how the kagu avoided extinction with the help of scientists.
Would men take a male birth control?
"That would destroy life for me." Would men take a birth control pill if it meant having the same side effects as women? Here's what they said.
The Golden lion tamarin, a successful conservation program
Sometimes, species do come back from the brink of extinction. This is how the once nearly extinct Golden lion tamarin experienced a significant increase in population size.
Welcome to #Exmormon TikTok
"I feel like a lot of my life was quite literally stolen from me." Ex-Mormons are opening up about why they left the church ...
Daniel Toben has picked up over a million pieces of trash
“I’m giving up a normal life and I’m just going to clean up the planet.” Daniel Toben has picked up over 10,000 bags of trash in North Carolina...and he’s inspiring others to clean up their communities too ...