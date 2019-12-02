Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song
"The rapist is you." From South America to Europe, thousands of blindfolded women chant this feminist song from Chile. ✊
Dismantling rape culture through musical harmony
Rape can leave a devastating impact that spans decades, even generations. It destroys bodies and minds and puts peace in jeopardy. When left unpunished or trivialized, it can create a pervasive culture where sexual violence is normalized, women and girls are undervalued, and entire communities and nations are left fractured. Many still fail to name or challenge the rape culture that surrounds us. Through words, actions and inactions; discriminatory laws or leniency towards perpetrators; through the media that is consumed, jokes laughed at, and attitudes that go unquestioned, become part of a culture that allows rape to continue.
Women in countries like Chile, Mexico, Spain, Sudan, Turkey, Colombia and France, all joined together in solidarity to sing in protest against violence against their communities. “Patriarchy is a judge that judges us for being born. And our punishment is the violence that you see. It’s femicide. Impunity for my murderer. It’s disappearance. It’s rape. They kill us. They rape us. They rob us. They exploit us. My body’s not to be touched. With clothes, without clothes, my body’s not to be touched. She reported him and she was killed. We’re not all here. The murdered women are missing. Why is it that they silence my people? On your knees, patriarchy!”
Although in recent years, the voices of activists and survivors through movements such as #MeToo, #TimesUp, #Niunamenos, #NotOneMore, #BalanceTonPorc, have reached an upsurge that cannot be silenced or ignored, violence against women and girls continues in every country. One in three women are impacted by this violence; 15 million adolescent girls worldwide have experienced forced sex according to UN Women. Across the world and in different contexts, women and girls universally experience rape, sexual violence, and abuse. From university campuses to armed conflicts, their voices and stories have reached a climax that can no longer be ignored or silenced.
Nisar N.18 hours
So True. More power to you.
Vinh Q.18 hours
“The rapist is you” pull out uno reverse card, mirror force, magic cylinder Yugioh card <sarcasm>
Dejah M.a day
And still the garbage laughs at us. I’m so sick of cis men.
Julien L.a day
Oh my god that is freaking adorable!😍😍🤣
Lorena L.a day
fuerte pero es la realidad de todo el corrupto poder del estado, judicial todo esta expresado , ningun pais hace nada les importa poco.
Ralph G.a day
excellent !!!
Coye R.a day
Boy, that's cringy. Like i get there's a problem but what are they expecting to change by doing this? There's far more effective ways to deal with the problem besides some tribal chant and dance. This is just, annoying and a waste of time. The only people sharing this are people that already believe in the cause. The only other people sharing are people making fun of you.
Kirsten P.2 days
Det der er skræmmende 😢 Jeg tvivler på, at de alle har taget stilling til hvad det er de står og gør, og ikke mindst siger, eller synger!
Russell H.2 days
This is impressive and powerful.
David R.2 days
I respect the message that they are talking about, but the background music is awful. Where is Aretha Franklin? Where are the riot grlll punk rockers?
Aaron G.2 days
What's the message? This is as ambiguous as it is shrill to the ears.
Neat T.2 days
All those rapists had mothers. Just saying.
Tameron H.2 days
The point of this?
Andrew R.2 days
Good for them! Also quit spreading that reporting your rapist wont get punished. My cousin refused to file a report because of what she sees on the internet. Be there for your fellow woman and encourage them to report it.
Cassiano P.2 days
And that's why aliens thing we are a zoo
Chris R.2 days
What a profound message - if you're male, you're a rapist. That is a philosophy that will benefit both sexes.
Lisa C.2 days
I stand with you! Women united have the strongest voice. Vote!
James G.2 days
the state of western women lol
Kuro C.2 days
GRACIAS, GRACIAS, GRACIAS 🙏⚡
Asańka C.2 days
The Rapist? No! Therapist. Y’all need Therapist.