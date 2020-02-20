Protests against a new pipeline spread across Canada
TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965
5 good news stories for the planet
The life of Sir David Attenborough
Pangolins under threat as illegal trafficking grows
Fire Drill Fridays, Jane Fonda's climate fight
And they have been blocking railways and roads and interfering in the lives of people who have nothing to do with it. Don't make these protestors look like angels, for they are selfish.
I would take this more seriously if they stopped selling illegal cigarettes, and suing for every wrong thing thats been done by people who don’t even exist anymore. You gonna hurting your fellow Canadians and your telling us its our fault. Thanks for cutting off the maritimes with your unnecessary , selfish blockades.
Progress is so important, Canadian prosperity came about by using British industrial methods which the local tribes benefited from. They now live in heated modern buildings not freezing cold igloos or hunting for their next meal, none of them would want the old ways back. Recompense can be made to them for that pipeline going through their land based on a yearly rental system.
Finally!
Do some fact checking before you post leftist BS, the chiefs have already agreed to it and want the pipeline in because it gives their people jobs
I wouldnt want that shit on any land you want to keep healthy
If you respect indigenous rights you would support the vast majority of First Nations that want this project, including all elected chiefs and the majority of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, because it will bring them compensation and economic opportunities. It will provide them some financial independence and self determination. Why would you deny natives this opportunity, they do want, just becuase a small miniority of people want to declare war on the oil and gas industry?
Stop moaning n get it built 👍👍👍
8 comments
Evan C.24 minutes
And they have been blocking railways and roads and interfering in the lives of people who have nothing to do with it. Don't make these protestors look like angels, for they are selfish.
Jana C.27 minutes
I would take this more seriously if they stopped selling illegal cigarettes, and suing for every wrong thing thats been done by people who don’t even exist anymore. You gonna hurting your fellow Canadians and your telling us its our fault. Thanks for cutting off the maritimes with your unnecessary , selfish blockades.
Barrie C.35 minutes
Progress is so important, Canadian prosperity came about by using British industrial methods which the local tribes benefited from. They now live in heated modern buildings not freezing cold igloos or hunting for their next meal, none of them would want the old ways back. Recompense can be made to them for that pipeline going through their land based on a yearly rental system.
Diana N.39 minutes
Finally!
Duncan D.an hour
Do some fact checking before you post leftist BS, the chiefs have already agreed to it and want the pipeline in because it gives their people jobs
Mikey M.an hour
I wouldnt want that shit on any land you want to keep healthy
Michael C.an hour
If you respect indigenous rights you would support the vast majority of First Nations that want this project, including all elected chiefs and the majority of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, because it will bring them compensation and economic opportunities. It will provide them some financial independence and self determination. Why would you deny natives this opportunity, they do want, just becuase a small miniority of people want to declare war on the oil and gas industry?
Steven B.an hour
Stop moaning n get it built 👍👍👍