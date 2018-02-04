Protests to support Kaepernick

Super Bowl LII is about to kick off, but the unresolved blackballing of Colin Kaepernick still hounds the league.
Jody L.02/06/2018 19:14
Ashton please don't tag me in these. Thank you :)
Brian N.02/06/2018 04:43
They get legal morphine when they run out.....lots of heroin ready...maybe a stick to help them walk from the amputated leg
Junior C.02/06/2018 04:16
He has a point but some just don't care. They say he has money but that has nothing to do with what he was doing for the injustice. That's hard for many to understand. The brains of thinking don't work for all the same in this world. Only a few understand. If they did, things could be better but its too much for some. Wish all the best. Stop the injustice for all.
Adam W.02/06/2018 03:56
Momma says black people so ornery cause they got all that melanin.. and still got such thin skin
Shadaad I.02/06/2018 03:19
Terry C.02/06/2018 02:58
I have not seen another Black minister of the "Church" who's willing to lay his/her life down for justice and equity like Jamal Bryant.
Marcus Y.02/06/2018 02:36
Oh hush. I bet all them niggas watched the Super Bowl though. Lol
Chi S.02/06/2018 01:50
It’s not ok to crave out when you want to stand with us ? It is not ok to disregard what your boss tell you to do when he is paying you in the millions. Ms Rosa Park actually believed in something and acted on it till the end. Comparing this guy to Ms Rosa Park is an insult. If you really wanted to protest, quit playing nfl when peoples want to see you play, but waitttt nobody really cares. This guy did a public stunt and got the short end of the stick.
Michael S.02/06/2018 01:45
the raiders gonna bring him into camp
Sherry B.02/06/2018 01:34
Uneducated ppl kneeling is a sign of respect too. And a veteran told Kap to do so.. shame on all you dumb, close minded folks 😩. Kneeling is a rebel move but he was taking a stand for what he believes in respectfully.
Michael A.02/06/2018 01:19
Try to disrespect a flag in other countries, you will end up in jail.
Michael A.02/06/2018 01:16
Nfl is only a fucking game. Lol
Jared W.02/06/2018 01:03
Every fucking day it black on white and white on black .
Drew D.02/06/2018 01:01
So its totally his right and choice to take a knee free of ridicule yet it isn't the owners choice to sign who they want? No owners want some 2nd rank distraction who isn't worth it lol
Nick M.02/06/2018 00:53
WHERE WERE YOU DURING THE MUSLIM'S PRESIDENCY , THIS DID'NT JUST START HAPPENING WHEN THE ORANGE GUY TOOK OFFICE !! WE DID'NT SEE YOUR ASS OUT THERE THEN !! GET A LIFE PEOPLE !!
Cameron R.02/06/2018 00:53
Scott H.02/06/2018 00:30
James F.02/06/2018 00:21
Isaac S.02/06/2018 00:06
John R.02/05/2018 23:53
