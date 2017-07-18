R. Kelly’s sexual misconduct accusations

R. Kelly is allegedly holding 6 women in a “sex cult.” But it’s not the first time he’s accused of sexual predation.
107 comments
James T.07/22/2017 09:32
First off he wouldn't have this ugly bitch in his house anyway.
Kizito L.07/20/2017 13:02
Yea right, brainwashed at what age?
Rick N.07/20/2017 08:57
The R got that money boy, plenty of it !
Jean M.07/20/2017 03:04
Ok...i know he is a pedophile pervert, but this particular mother and daughter is looking for a payday
Netta H.07/19/2017 19:14
Man who Cares, aint yall hoes over the age ,how u get out, if the other hoes cant go ,girl please lol
Kiara H.07/19/2017 18:33
ANYONE STAYING IN MY HOUSE WILL ASK TO USE MY DAMN BATHROOM, OPEN MY FRIDGE OR COOK IN MY KITCHEN ....TF YOU MEAN?...
Ne N.07/19/2017 17:28
I LOVE ME SOME ROBERT
Maria F.07/19/2017 16:24
Remember Rick James? There are so many more.
Maria F.07/19/2017 16:23
He has always been on the freaky dicky side, married a 15 year old. But it is all good until someone gets tired of playing. Same story, different people.
Tam T.07/19/2017 16:23
Why ws she there in the 1st place
Stellar B.07/19/2017 16:06
your man
Roxii T.07/19/2017 15:58
Straight BS
Savannah R.07/19/2017 15:50
He's nasty
Toni S.07/19/2017 15:46
Being a sex slave isn't physical dumb asses it's mental
Halee L.07/19/2017 15:44
Sounds to me like he is into being a Dom/master and they did not discuss limits and boundaries. So they just dove right into the lifestyle because he is famous.
Brandon C.07/19/2017 15:21
Why do people keep bringing up Hugh Hefner? He never videotaped himself peeing on a minor, and that's the difference. Kelly has a history of lewd behavior with young girls...
Stephanie T.07/19/2017 15:16
open your eyes show me yo face
Jaszmine W.07/19/2017 14:56
This a bunch of bullshit I wish they leave his baldheaded ass alone grown ass woman her whole family looking for a come up
Alicia E.07/19/2017 13:49
😮😧😱😨
Pryncess D.07/19/2017 13:48
They couldn't get Bill now they want Kelly SMFH