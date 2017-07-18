back

R. Kelly’s sexual misconduct accusations

R. Kelly is allegedly holding 6 women in a “sex cult.” But it’s not the first time he’s accused of sexual predation.

07/18/2017 5:49 PM
  • 121.6k
  • 188

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

107 comments

  • James T.
    07/22/2017 09:32

    First off he wouldn't have this ugly bitch in his house anyway.

  • Kizito L.
    07/20/2017 13:02

    Yea right, brainwashed at what age?

  • Rick N.
    07/20/2017 08:57

    The R got that money boy, plenty of it !

  • Jean M.
    07/20/2017 03:04

    Ok...i know he is a pedophile pervert, but this particular mother and daughter is looking for a payday

  • Netta H.
    07/19/2017 19:14

    Man who Cares, aint yall hoes over the age ,how u get out, if the other hoes cant go ,girl please lol

  • Kiara H.
    07/19/2017 18:33

    ANYONE STAYING IN MY HOUSE WILL ASK TO USE MY DAMN BATHROOM, OPEN MY FRIDGE OR COOK IN MY KITCHEN ....TF YOU MEAN?...

  • Ne N.
    07/19/2017 17:28

    I LOVE ME SOME ROBERT

  • Maria F.
    07/19/2017 16:24

    Remember Rick James? There are so many more.

  • Maria F.
    07/19/2017 16:23

    He has always been on the freaky dicky side, married a 15 year old. But it is all good until someone gets tired of playing. Same story, different people.

  • Tam T.
    07/19/2017 16:23

    Why ws she there in the 1st place

  • Stellar B.
    07/19/2017 16:06

    your man

  • Roxii T.
    07/19/2017 15:58

    Straight BS

  • Savannah R.
    07/19/2017 15:50

    He's nasty

  • Toni S.
    07/19/2017 15:46

    Being a sex slave isn't physical dumb asses it's mental

  • Halee L.
    07/19/2017 15:44

    Sounds to me like he is into being a Dom/master and they did not discuss limits and boundaries. So they just dove right into the lifestyle because he is famous.

  • Brandon C.
    07/19/2017 15:21

    Why do people keep bringing up Hugh Hefner? He never videotaped himself peeing on a minor, and that's the difference. Kelly has a history of lewd behavior with young girls...

  • Stephanie T.
    07/19/2017 15:16

    open your eyes show me yo face

  • Jaszmine W.
    07/19/2017 14:56

    This a bunch of bullshit I wish they leave his baldheaded ass alone grown ass woman her whole family looking for a come up

  • Alicia E.
    07/19/2017 13:49

    😮😧😱😨

  • Pryncess D.
    07/19/2017 13:48

    They couldn't get Bill now they want Kelly SMFH