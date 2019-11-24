back
R. Kelly under fire for sexual misconduct allegations
R. Kelly was arrested on federal child pornography charges on Thursday night. Here's a look at his long history of allegations of misconduct towards girls and young women. 👇
07/12/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:42 PM
22 comments
Lawrence A.11/24/2019 19:59
Let's support him with prayers, please my brothers and sisters kelly release for 2020
مستر ج.07/18/2019 10:10
Hello
Paul W.07/14/2019 05:10
Just how when he said “how old are we taking” was that not end of interview “This guy is got wires crossed”?
Ernesto G.07/13/2019 11:59
Why dosent art Kelly just put in his application to be a Roman Catholic priest?? I mean he has the resume for it
Katrina L.07/13/2019 09:59
Okay Brut, can you exposed the 24 sexual assault claims against Trump. If not, you should not talk about R. Kelly!
Terry W.07/13/2019 03:25
I thought it was a interview about trump for a minute 😂😂
Mejia L.07/12/2019 23:08
Famous R&B singer has been accused of being a hebephile/ephebophile got arrested, again.
Terry R.07/12/2019 22:30
Who every made this video sucks! Where are the Weinstein and Kevin Spacey videos? Oh yeah, they were allowed to cut deals and pay folks off. Only reason why R. Kelley is getting Fed charges is to take the light off of Epstein, another black sacrifice. Justice is not blind, nor is she color blind. If legal system went after all of them the same way I would STFU, but we all see the selective judicial process.
Muslimah J.07/12/2019 21:40
No it’s a humanity and compassion! Why anyone would want to separate children from the parents is beyond me. Send them all back together but keep them together! Why separate the children!? Whites did that during slavery to take children from the parents! History repeating itself. You do know there is child trafficking for sex, labor, organ harvesting etc.
Nevin S.07/12/2019 19:51
The left are pushing a sexualised agenda
Alex E.07/12/2019 19:41
Castration would work
Wassi W.07/12/2019 19:39
Put trump free though
David P.07/12/2019 19:25
Umm isn't Toure under some scrutiny himself now??🤣🤣🤣 How the mighty fall.😎
Randale C.07/12/2019 18:51
When you attempt to mimic the descendants of your oppressor you can make sure that you are not African American and you have billions like Mr. E. I hope this is a lesson learned don't drop the soap
Shanté G.07/12/2019 18:44
now let's get Harvey Weinstein.
Catarina F.07/12/2019 18:23
This is it...... All that is in the darkness comes to light🤗
Sašo S.07/12/2019 17:12
He belive he can fly. So, now is the right time to spread those wings and fly away.
Muslimah J.07/12/2019 17:04
What about the little children at the border that have been intentionally separated from the protection of their parents. Where are those 4,000 little babies
Muslimah J.07/12/2019 17:03
What about the white guys will the black sisters have this much interest and vigor when going after the white guys... Weinstein and many others in the White House, legal system etc., or are they just targeting the brothers? If R Kelly is guilty then he should be punished!
Gérson N.07/12/2019 16:07
Good Riddance