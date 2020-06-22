back

Rafiki, the gorilla found dead in Uganda

His name was Rafiki. He was a beloved mountain gorilla from Uganda. He was found dead on June 2, 2020, with his abdomen pierced by a sharp object…

06/22/2020 4:47 PM
14 comments

  • Cinda D.
    11 minutes

    Good

  • AL C.
    13 minutes

    1 of a kind , a tremendous loss yet we have thousands of useless human parasites .....

  • Leon L.
    18 minutes

    Well at least he gets to see Harambe

  • Roy F.
    41 minutes

    Fuck humans fuckkkkk

  • John Y.
    43 minutes

    No more hunting of any wild animals... vegan lifestyle!

  • David T.
    an hour

    Tremendously sad situation! I hope the people involved in his killing are prosecuted quickly. These beautiful animals are really gentle beings.

  • Lilla W.
    an hour

    Hunting should be banned long ago. No one listens till it's too late.

  • Chris W.
    an hour

    So sad not just for him but for his family group too (what is a group of gorillas? A troop?)

  • Ksang C.
    an hour

    Please punish them

  • Mozaharul H.
    an hour

    Rafiqi is a Arabic word means friendly.

  • Elizabeth M.
    an hour

    Why they kill these animals???? We don't have more right to be in this planet than any other living creature!!!

  • Cody S.
    an hour

    He was speared to death by Africans. They needed to kill him Black lives matter.

  • Shane L.
    an hour

    Will Not Bring RAFIKI Back R.I.P. Bless You Godspeed Respect Sorry The World Let You Down xxxx.

  • Shane L.
    an hour

    Heartbreaking R.I.P. RAFIKI Godspeed Bless You Why Was RAFIKI Not Protected 24/7 Pure Pure Evil Barbaric Cruel Heartless Cowards You Make Me Sick Disgusting.