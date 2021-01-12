back

Remember when Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Four years ago, an emotional Joe Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom when Obama surprised him with the highest civilian honor...

01/12/2021 8:13 PMupdated: 01/12/2021 8:15 PM
    Remember when Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

46 comments

  • Alex L.
    12 minutes

    Criminals

  • Cindy T.
    15 minutes

    💙💙💙💙💙ALL BLUE WILL STAY BLUE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

  • Denise M.
    20 minutes

    🤮+👹

  • Tracey D.
    21 minutes

    When America WAS great

  • John R.
    22 minutes

    Buy a shotgun man .... buy a shotgun !!!!

  • LA M.
    22 minutes

    last moments of grace in the WH

  • Maggie P.
    22 minutes

    Back when it meant something . Now nobody wants one

  • Sebastian B.
    23 minutes

    Welcome back, Mr Biden.

  • Alison D.
    24 minutes

    All the triggered came here to watch and leave crass comments because that's the only expression they are capable of. All got booted off parler and bored.😂 just Donate to the conman and be happy with yourselves for doing your part. Talk is cheap. Don the conman needs your money. Donate generously today. s 👋

  • Karen N.
    25 minutes

    oh, puke

  • Szymon S.
    26 minutes

    Usa and freedom 😂😂😂

  • Merita D.
    27 minutes

    Good times ❤

  • Steven B.
    31 minutes

    What county was he in? im Canadian

  • Rox A.
    31 minutes

    Something tRump will never do to pEnce!! What a shame

  • Trent S.
    33 minutes

    How come he doesn’t sniff and kiss Obama’s hair ?? Ohhhh just the poor little kids 😂

  • Tracy H.
    34 minutes

    🤮🤮🤮🐒🐒🐒

  • Amini S.
    34 minutes

    A couple of pedos that’s all.

  • Tara S.
    34 minutes

    four years ago today...

  • Margaret B.
    35 minutes

    Yes this is freedom of no accomplishment for sitting in the government so many years and doing nothing , yes this guy really need the medals of the biggest moron ever , and given by Obama who is evil !!!!

  • Susan M.
    35 minutes

    Somewhat different from what Trump would say, I'm sure. Nice to see some intelligent, honorable and principled men. You have been sadly missed ... welcome back and all the best trying to salvage what remains of the USA.

