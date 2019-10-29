back

River dolphins in the Amazon are threatened by mercury contamination

They were already endangered but now, pink river dolphins are facing a new threat: mercury pollution. And according to a study, 100% of analyzed dolphins have been contaminated.

10/29/2019 5:06 PM
13 comments

  • Louis P.
    11/01/2019 18:57

    Greed, again.

  • Joshua N.
    10/30/2019 12:52

    the river dolphin I told you about

  • Liam H.
    10/30/2019 10:20

    Such beautiful animals

  • Milsy R.
    10/30/2019 08:54

    like in my dream!!

  • Ma S.
    10/30/2019 02:25

    Human is the problem species for earth

  • Ne R.
    10/30/2019 02:18

    the saddest part, we can see them all but a few cares

  • Icëñjhá P.
    10/29/2019 23:24

    🙏😶😐

  • Paul P.
    10/29/2019 18:35

    Very sad. more consumption

  • Lilla W.
    10/29/2019 17:42

    Devastating news. Every single day I read about the destruction of the enviroment and animals poisoned, shot, slaughtered. And every time it's people behind it

  • چودھری م.
    10/29/2019 17:36

    💔💔💔

  • Sylvia A.
    10/29/2019 17:35

    😡

  • Jeanette C.
    10/29/2019 17:23

    Ja.. Inte behöver vi bli fler.... 😢

  • Margareta H.
    10/29/2019 17:13

    humans as usual 🙁