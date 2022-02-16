back

Russia’s controversial history of doping in sports

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics even after testing positive for a banned drug. It’s the latest installment in Russia’s controversial history of doping in sports ...

02/16/2022 6:38 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:55

    Russia’s controversial history of doping in sports

  2. 5:07

    Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet

  3. 6:49

    The Life of Novak Djokovic

  4. 4:46

    How taking a knee became a protest symbol

  5. 5:34

    This disease is destroying NFL players' mental health

  6. 4:39

    Meet TikTok's coolest aunty who skateboards in a sari

1 comment

  • Michael T.
    14 minutes

    The attacks on this child are brutal! And uncalled for I might add.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.