Safe Sex Education Censorship

This sex educator is fighting back on the iPhone's new parental controls that censor information about safe sex. Special thanks to O.school.

11/03/2018 9:01 PMupdated: 03/14/2019 6:19 PM
11 comments

  • Eusebio G.
    10/22/2019 14:38

    Lucha libre de leche 😂

  • James V.
    10/09/2019 08:30

    Leche means milk

  • Daniel P.
    10/08/2019 15:08

    I agree with her 100%

  • Samuel K.
    10/08/2019 14:30

    Nice

  • Rehman K.
    10/08/2019 08:48

    Yes information of bombs and weapons should not be available in parental control mode, but neither should sex, you wouldn't know what kind of information are kids getting related to sex, they are kids and let them be kids, sex education should be coming from adults not from an unconscious gadget that works through a set pattern of code and can't be trusted.

  • Brendan C.
    10/08/2019 07:16

    thoughts?

  • Rhianda
    10/08/2019 04:28

    Why do you want to learning about sex? Animals never did

  • Nevin S.
    10/07/2019 23:01

    more leftist BS- Porn Perversion and murder

  • Elma D.
    10/07/2019 21:46

    When conservative rule

  • Brut
    10/07/2019 17:20

    Check out Brut's new YouTube channel for new docs every Friday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkwA8nPMW8U

  • Hodi E.
    10/07/2019 17:01

    Another reason to buy android