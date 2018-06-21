back

Salton Sea used to be a popular destination but it's now falling into oblivion

California's biggest salt sea is disappearing 😧

06/21/2018 10:36 AM
  • 120.4k
  • 21

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

12 comments

  • Lori T.
    08/08/2018 02:27

    Called Climate Change

  • Tosin H.
    07/26/2018 14:15

    Jesus is coming soon.

  • Harvey J.
    07/11/2018 11:52

    on balance looks like a good thing to me.....less power boats ..less cars travelling all those miles..less people.....

  • HanadiIsmail M.
    06/29/2018 16:26

    يارب تجف كل الموارد المائية عندهم حتى يذوقوا قليلا من العذاب الذي اذاقوه للمسلمين في مختلف البلدان

  • Diallo S.
    06/28/2018 21:53

    Kali

  • Pat B.
    06/28/2018 16:56

    have seen it a few times the last few yrs and every bit as bad as they describe. all the fish laying dead at waters edge etc ... devestating for sure .............

  • Ammar B.
    06/28/2018 16:11

    وحتى البحر الميت سيختفي تماما وتبقى اثاره عبارة عن سبخة ملحية ككل السباخ (طالع نظرية الغمر الشامل للاستاذ الجزائر عمار بوكرروفة اهم الحلول لتوازن البيئي )

  • Han S.
    06/28/2018 15:37

    Stupid idiots think it's not normal. The world is changing everyday. If your salt sea is disappearing well some place is getting covered.

  • Don J.
    06/26/2018 04:30

    Una de las principales causas de esta contaminación..desgraciadamente va del Río Nuevo que desemboca ahí. este río va de Mexicali al Salton Sea..

  • Clint B.
    06/22/2018 01:22

    these fuckin stupid people caused this

  • Arsenia C.
    06/21/2018 21:42

    Es problema del cambio climático.

  • Abigail S.
    06/21/2018 15:49

    we learned this :0