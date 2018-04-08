back
San Francisco, model sustainable city
This is how the city of San Francisco plans to run on 100% renewable energy by 2030. 🍃
04/08/2018 3:01 PM
- 433.8k
- 828
- 29
22 comments
Sami P.06/21/2018 17:41
Many cities going this way. It's about, what tax payers want to do.
Emily W.06/01/2018 23:46
That’s awesome
Donald D.05/28/2018 14:47
To bad u have to be rich to live there
Trevor H.05/20/2018 07:28
Wonderful news. Are your city's leaders aware of this?
Jo K.05/07/2018 15:20
our idiotic legislature has banned the banning of plastic bags. How's that for leadership?
Patricia V.04/28/2018 17:05
If they can do this, then the rest of the world can do also,. Good for them
Shannon M.04/15/2018 19:13
municipalities can make big changes.
Qasim I.04/15/2018 15:26
😍
Tammy V.04/15/2018 03:35
g
Cathie W.04/14/2018 22:29
Congrats San Fransisco
Nick T.04/11/2018 00:14
🔥🔥
Damjan C.04/10/2018 15:42
Did they manage to outlaw murders, street violence and shitting in the streets?
Allison L.04/09/2018 09:52
unaffordable though... too many PROPERTY-SPECULATING MONEY LAUNDERERS?
René B.04/09/2018 09:27
just following the Swiss model. Good!
Mélina G.04/09/2018 04:11
Une de plus ! 👏
Andres L.04/08/2018 21:04
And housing prices skyrocketing 😓
Michal Z.04/08/2018 20:30
Great, but electric cars in 10-15 years will produce lots of batteries stored in a landfill that can’t be recycled. Am I Right?
Ana F.04/08/2018 19:33
👏👏👏👏👏👏
Alice L.04/08/2018 19:15
Instead of selling hygenic bottles of water they are providing public bird baths where you can get campylobacter free of charge!
Charlotte E.04/08/2018 17:19
just another reason to love them