San Francisco, model sustainable city

This is how the city of San Francisco plans to run on 100% renewable energy by 2030. 🍃

04/08/2018 3:01 PM
  • 433.8k
  • 29

22 comments

  • Sami P.
    06/21/2018 17:41

    Many cities going this way. It's about, what tax payers want to do.

  • Emily W.
    06/01/2018 23:46

    That’s awesome

  • Donald D.
    05/28/2018 14:47

    To bad u have to be rich to live there

  • Trevor H.
    05/20/2018 07:28

    Wonderful news. Are your city's leaders aware of this?

  • Jo K.
    05/07/2018 15:20

    our idiotic legislature has banned the banning of plastic bags. How's that for leadership?

  • Patricia V.
    04/28/2018 17:05

    If they can do this, then the rest of the world can do also,. Good for them

  • Shannon M.
    04/15/2018 19:13

    municipalities can make big changes.

  • Qasim I.
    04/15/2018 15:26

    😍

  • Tammy V.
    04/15/2018 03:35

    g

  • Cathie W.
    04/14/2018 22:29

    Congrats San Fransisco

  • Nick T.
    04/11/2018 00:14

    🔥🔥

  • Damjan C.
    04/10/2018 15:42

    Did they manage to outlaw murders, street violence and shitting in the streets?

  • Allison L.
    04/09/2018 09:52

    unaffordable though... too many PROPERTY-SPECULATING MONEY LAUNDERERS?

  • René B.
    04/09/2018 09:27

    just following the Swiss model. Good!

  • Mélina G.
    04/09/2018 04:11

    Une de plus ! 👏

  • Andres L.
    04/08/2018 21:04

    And housing prices skyrocketing 😓

  • Michal Z.
    04/08/2018 20:30

    Great, but electric cars in 10-15 years will produce lots of batteries stored in a landfill that can’t be recycled. Am I Right?

  • Ana F.
    04/08/2018 19:33

    👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Alice L.
    04/08/2018 19:15

    Instead of selling hygenic bottles of water they are providing public bird baths where you can get campylobacter free of charge!

  • Charlotte E.
    04/08/2018 17:19

    just another reason to love them