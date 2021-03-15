back

Sarah Everard vigil: London police under fire for "unacceptable" response

"She was just trying to get home..." A vigil for Sarah Everard turned violent after police clashed with mourners in London. Her murder has caused an outpouring of women calling out the police for victim-blaming.

03/15/2021 7:47 PMupdated: 03/15/2021 7:50 PM
    Sarah Everard vigil: London police under fire for "unacceptable" response

10 comments

  • Jenny D.
    40 minutes

    This is horrible. Men Should walking with women. To Protect them. Have security set up to have someone walk with them.

  • Andre S.
    an hour

    https://youtu.be/J3MfOhAy7-Q

  • Andre S.
    an hour

    https://youtu.be/RB3h_Op2PPg

  • Elena P.
    an hour

    It's not about keeping women off the streets at night! It's about KEEPING EVERYONE SAFE on the streets at any blooming time!!!

  • Ali A.
    an hour

    Ahmed

  • Sally S.
    an hour

    It's not shocking that a police officer murdered her, They have a long history and it started during slavery. But no one cared about all those women.

  • Kcin K.
    an hour

    “Police clashed with mourners”? I saw “people clashing with police”.

  • Lucas M.
    an hour

    Not only was it a policeman who killed that poor girl then to top it of the police used force to women and the public

  • Saroj K.
    an hour

    ☹️☹️

  • Aj H.
    an hour

    Can someone explain the arrest your own chant? They did arrest their own

