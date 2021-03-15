back
Sarah Everard vigil: London police under fire for "unacceptable" response
"She was just trying to get home..." A vigil for Sarah Everard turned violent after police clashed with mourners in London. Her murder has caused an outpouring of women calling out the police for victim-blaming.
03/15/2021 7:47 PMupdated: 03/15/2021 7:50 PM
10 comments
Jenny D.40 minutes
This is horrible. Men Should walking with women. To Protect them. Have security set up to have someone walk with them.
Andre S.an hour
Andre S.an hour
Elena P.an hour
It's not about keeping women off the streets at night! It's about KEEPING EVERYONE SAFE on the streets at any blooming time!!!
Ali A.an hour
Ahmed
Sally S.an hour
It's not shocking that a police officer murdered her, They have a long history and it started during slavery. But no one cared about all those women.
Kcin K.an hour
“Police clashed with mourners”? I saw “people clashing with police”.
Lucas M.an hour
Not only was it a policeman who killed that poor girl then to top it of the police used force to women and the public
Saroj K.an hour
☹️☹️
Aj H.an hour
Can someone explain the arrest your own chant? They did arrest their own