Sarah Shenker tells Brut about indigenous leader Paulo Paulino's life story
Paulo Paulino was shot dead on November 1 for trying to protect the Amazon Jungle in Brazil. Sarah Shenker from @survival used to work with this indigenous leader who devoted his life to preserve the forest that he called home. She tells Brut about his life story.
11/06/2019 1:05 PM
Darryl N.11/08/2019 14:58
GOLD, UNDER VENEZ~BRAZIL NO, BORDER~ NO INDIO NATION, CAN STOP BIG, CASH MONEY , SAD BUT TRUE`, CHINA,BUILDING ROADS, THOUGH ENTIRE AREA, RAINFORESTS , ARE EXPENDABLE~ OIL, GOLD , ~ SUCCESS~ OF CHINAS DOMINANCE , OF WORLD ~ RESOURCES, I'M A KIWI~ OZ AND THEY'RE WINNING LAND GRAB, ~
Survival I.11/07/2019 12:03
Sarah has written about Paulino, their relationship, and his work. Please have a look: https://medium.com/@survivalinternational/my-friend-was-murdered-for-trying-to-save-the-amazon-6e70308f3f31
Lori S.11/07/2019 07:32
Damned shame....
Zainab A.11/07/2019 07:01
😭😡
Santiago M.11/07/2019 00:34
Criminal Jair Bolsonaro disciple of ignorant clown Donald Trump continues destroying everything he touches
Billie O.11/06/2019 19:40
Condolences to his family & friends. Thank you Sir for your service & sacrifice!
Jacqui C.11/06/2019 17:51
Tragic a good soul..lost..R.I.P....
Gaye S.11/06/2019 17:00
This world will not survive Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump & Boris Johnson and their ilk
Ezequiel G.11/06/2019 14:54
R.I.P. those souls who fought with their lives for good causes, for what they believe is right. For the rest of us who still alive, even far away from the Amazon, it is great having empathy. Our words might support one side and our actions the other, which one do you think has a stronger impact? Should we consider how we contribute on our every day for this kind of things to happen? What we buy, where we buy, how much we buy. Let's think of supply and demand. We can make adjustments in our day to day, re-evaluate our culture and customs. The easiest way is saying... I am just one person, it's been like this for years, it won't change anything, but that statement will fall into pieces if we look back in history.
Tracey S.11/06/2019 14:48
Such a tragic loss of human lives. So so sad that they were killed trying to defend their land. Sounds as though we haven't progressed at all. History is only repeating. Condolences to their family and colleagues.
Neal S.11/06/2019 14:30
I was just looking and hearing about this guy l liked what he was saying that messed up sorry
Sue F.11/06/2019 14:20
Its not meant to be like this... Im so sorry Paulo
Erik N.11/06/2019 13:41
such a sad story
Phoenix T.11/06/2019 13:15
Ive been following him, he’s such a good good good guy! What a lost! Ultimately, it’s we, all people pay to kill good guys like him. The fact that people want to eat dairy and meat, and want big portions, Brazil government just fulfill our demand, by allowing people to cut down trees, both legally and illegally If we do not demand more meat and diary, good guys like him do not need to sacrifice their lives to protect the rain forests.😭
