Saving New York City’s coasts — with oysters

Oyster shells could well save New York’s eroding harbor. Here’s how ...

10/17/2021 4:58 PM

Earth

43 comments

  • Theresa R.
    01/18/2022 00:33

    Very cool. Would like to see this program work in North Carolina’s sounds.

  • Dēxtēr Ů.
    01/17/2022 10:00

    lee kam kee

  • Na L.
    01/17/2022 00:48

    Thanks,

  • Vicki G.
    01/16/2022 22:55

    Love this! Such an interesting/ innovative idea

  • Linda B.
    01/14/2022 19:44

    Wow!!! Fantastic!! I hope other coastal areas will do the same to help save the planet😊

  • Debi R.
    01/14/2022 17:12

    Thank you for your service ❗

  • Kathleen B.
    01/14/2022 06:53

    👍🏽🦪💝🦪🌟 KUDOS to Tanasia Swift and the incredible Billion Oyster Project... raising and utilizing oysters to save harbors/coastlines ... 🤗 a Win-Win situation!!!

  • Rose W.
    01/14/2022 05:38

    💕

  • Joan M.
    01/14/2022 03:53

    Yes. Oysters need to be kept living. Also, when people have eaten oysters, save oyster shells to use instead of rocks for anything rocks are used for. Many restaurants serve oysters on the half shell. Even our small town has a place. Many people think that there couldn’t be many shells. Just with lots of things, you can be surprised

  • Joseph L.
    11/28/2021 15:08

    Interesting especially with the way the changes the earth is going thru to bad billionaire can't take the hint wasting billions joy riding in space for 10 minutes they say it's brains to make money well here's an example of brains preserving the coast

  • Becky D.
    11/09/2021 22:04

    You rock

  • Lonnie M.
    11/09/2021 10:34

    You GO Girl!!! 💜💙💚💛👍👍👍👍

  • Rodolfo C.
    11/07/2021 18:00

    I want to do that

  • Stacey T.
    11/03/2021 13:49

    That's so cool!

  • Mary M.
    11/02/2021 18:34

    You are so smart

  • Kym S.
    11/02/2021 00:25

    This system my husband was apart of creating may help with bagging them to set up the reefs. https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.floridatoday.com/amp/96548514

  • Casey M.
    11/01/2021 20:21

    You are a hero

  • Tris C.
    11/01/2021 09:31

    Is there any similar ideas for fresh water

  • Shakimono V.
    10/31/2021 14:29

    Thank you for your services! Ashe’

  • Steven S.
    10/31/2021 02:33

    I'd never eat anything out of those waters

