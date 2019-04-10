back

Scientists Captured First Image of a Black Hole

You've seen them in movies, TV shows, and video games, but no one has seen a black hole in real life — until now.

04/10/2019 1:41 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 5:15 PM
56 comments

  • Orion T.
    04/15/2019 03:23

    OMG, we did it! Go figure it looks exactly like a "Black Hole"!

  • Isaac A.
    04/13/2019 06:20

    They found it, it exists

  • Sly I.
    04/12/2019 07:03

    Well,a black hole is not exactly hole.

  • Chance W.
    04/12/2019 00:23

    Hell, I was married to one for 11 years.

  • Adna I.
    04/11/2019 21:59

    odmah sam se sjetila Vaše Evelin ☺️❣️

  • Anandh P.
    04/11/2019 20:55

    Hope we can find a cure for cancer there 😢

  • John B.
    04/11/2019 17:46

    Nope!! Never has and never will.. cuz no such thing! Theory away... a long ways away!!

  • Sarath A.
    04/11/2019 17:19

    If light cannot escape from its gravity then how did they captured this image?

  • Lawrence T.
    04/11/2019 14:37

    It's actually nothing more than the donuts God has prepared for us to feast when we get home 🏡 😊

  • Lawrence T.
    04/11/2019 14:35

    Black hole 🕳 mystery solved : https://www.facebook.com/1513079245648173/posts/2320883648201058/

  • Jackson K.
    04/11/2019 14:08

    But of what use are they to us?

  • Zaib R.
    04/11/2019 08:31

    Guess they forgot to focus the camera?

  • Joel C.
    04/11/2019 05:49

    Diana Mendoza

  • Carlos G.
    04/11/2019 05:18

    Lamentable que solo son suposiciones

  • Dmitri C.
    04/11/2019 04:49

    Puras mentiras jaja

  • Dudz C.
    04/11/2019 00:50

    Looks like a cervix to me

  • Kia L.
    04/10/2019 20:44

    Mom, it's real! 😱👏nce

  • Elaine G.
    04/10/2019 20:32

    Looks like a smiley face.

  • Tita C.
    04/10/2019 20:32

    Wow

  • Fahad F.
    04/10/2019 20:16

    Is there solution of all problems of mankind in black hole?