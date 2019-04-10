Scientists Captured First Image of a Black Hole

You've seen them in movies, TV shows, and video games, but no one has seen a black hole in real life — until now.
56 comments
Orion T.04/15/2019 03:23
OMG, we did it! Go figure it looks exactly like a "Black Hole"!
Isaac A.04/13/2019 06:20
They found it, it exists
Sly I.04/12/2019 07:03
Well,a black hole is not exactly hole.
Chance W.04/12/2019 00:23
Hell, I was married to one for 11 years.
Adna I.04/11/2019 21:59
odmah sam se sjetila Vaše Evelin ☺️❣️
Anandh P.04/11/2019 20:55
Hope we can find a cure for cancer there 😢
John B.04/11/2019 17:46
Nope!! Never has and never will.. cuz no such thing! Theory away... a long ways away!!
Sarath A.04/11/2019 17:19
If light cannot escape from its gravity then how did they captured this image?
Lawrence T.04/11/2019 14:37
It's actually nothing more than the donuts God has prepared for us to feast when we get home 🏡 😊
Lawrence T.04/11/2019 14:35
Black hole 🕳 mystery solved : https://www.facebook.com/1513079245648173/posts/2320883648201058/
Jackson K.04/11/2019 14:08
But of what use are they to us?
Zaib R.04/11/2019 08:31
Guess they forgot to focus the camera?
Joel C.04/11/2019 05:49
Diana Mendoza
Carlos G.04/11/2019 05:18
Lamentable que solo son suposiciones
Dmitri C.04/11/2019 04:49
Puras mentiras jaja
Dudz C.04/11/2019 00:50
Looks like a cervix to me
Kia L.04/10/2019 20:44
Mom, it's real! 😱👏nce
Elaine G.04/10/2019 20:32
Looks like a smiley face.
Tita C.04/10/2019 20:32
Wow
Fahad F.04/10/2019 20:16
Is there solution of all problems of mankind in black hole?