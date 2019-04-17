back

Scientists Create 3D Printed Heart

There are over 100,000 people waiting for life-saving organs. Now, we're one step closer to printing them.

04/17/2019 10:01 PM
57 comments

  • Vicente E.
    05/01/2019 02:47

  • Usman S.
    04/30/2019 09:29

  • Noel M.
    04/30/2019 06:45

  • Mohamed M.
    04/29/2019 16:55

  • Mayra C.
    04/29/2019 06:13

  • Manuel C.
    04/29/2019 01:20

  • Mohammed F.
    04/28/2019 17:39

  • Mona A.
    04/28/2019 12:03

  • Rolandi T.
    04/28/2019 10:13

  • Greg B.
    04/28/2019 09:53

  • Rifqi A.
    04/28/2019 09:01

  • Rana H.
    04/27/2019 20:46

  • John A.
    04/27/2019 14:04

  • Ahmed S.
    04/27/2019 13:12

  • Irzam M.
    04/26/2019 10:33

  • Victoria C.
    04/26/2019 05:55

  • Abril C.
    04/25/2019 09:21

  • Diah S.
    04/24/2019 11:40

  • Joshua H.
    04/24/2019 08:34

  • Imed B.
    04/24/2019 05:20

