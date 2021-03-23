back

Scientists tested octopuses' reaction while on drugs

This is what happens to an octopus on MDMA 😳

09/26/2018 7:04 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 3:52 PM

And even more

  1. 2:16

    How spider monkeys use their tail

  2. 3:51

    Meet Delle the robot dolphin

  3. 3:13

    Versus: Who's the better hunter?

  4. 3:25

    How does the hermit crab change its shell

  5. 1:38

    This is how parasitism in plants and insects works

  6. 3:00

    Why the platypus is considered a chimera

28 comments

  • Farhat R.
    03/23/2021 16:36

    https://youtu.be/oQu4BKGwxCI

  • Paul G.
    03/22/2021 00:17

    imagine diving with an octopus on molly.....

  • Pamela V.
    03/21/2021 14:26

    Fucking stupid people... why don't they give it to there children and study what stupid fuckers we are...'

  • Yvette B.
    03/20/2021 20:33

    That's not science that's cruelty to animals.

  • Jesse S.
    03/20/2021 13:01

    If estacy is illegal who are scientist getting to test on animals or it is not illegal anymore???

  • M O.
    03/20/2021 09:25

    El abrazo del pulpo

  • Robert B.
    03/19/2021 20:39

    Hilarious!!!!!

  • Dorothy W.
    03/19/2021 17:43

    That is animal abuse. 🇨🇦

  • Aline J.
    03/19/2021 15:32

    Poor 🐙 octopus. Shameful what humans do to our fellow creatures.

  • Aaron E.
    03/19/2021 14:56

    MDMA is not torture, it's not inhumane, it's pathetic that most of you eat animals everyday who were slaughtered and yet you criticize something that's not even animal abuse. "No signs of stress" among the octopuses. It's not a Japanese restaurant they didn't eat them lol

  • Sammy K.
    03/19/2021 14:01

    To discover the wonders of wildlife and marine life, check out my group Wildlife Wonders.

  • Eugene J.
    03/19/2021 13:47

    They should experiment ecstasy on their own children. Fucken assholes

  • Dawn W.
    03/19/2021 13:28

    I can’t believe what I’m reading Scientists ? Arseholes ! 🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Annsofi H.
    03/19/2021 13:24

    Animalabuse.🤬🤬🤬

  • jezebel _
    11/02/2019 16:27

    how can you run videos on progress in the fight against animal cruelty and then post this, brut? Citing science does not justify such HYPOCRISY.

  • Nelson T.
    10/31/2018 22:06

    after the test, can I eat it?

  • Panchita M.
    10/30/2018 17:50

    Hermosa la creacion de Dios es divina lo amo mi Señor Jesus

  • Nizam A.
    10/28/2018 20:15

    SubhanAllah

  • Gadour B.
    10/25/2018 05:28

    Sob7en alah

  • Muhamad A.
    10/22/2018 06:43

    سبحان الله

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.