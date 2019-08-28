Serena Williams’ Coach Shares Key Advice
"You can't be the greatest player of all time if you have only one quality." Find out why Serena Williams is in a league of her own — straight from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. 🎾👀
An eye for tennis greatness
Patrick Mouratoglou has been coaching tennis icon Serena Williams for years. Mouratoglou met with Williams after a shocking loss in the first round of the 2012 French Open. While working together, Williams has won 10 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals. He founded the Mouratoglou Academy in 1996. It was home to notable players: Cori Gauff, Jason Tseng, Jérémy Chardy and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
“You can't be the greatest player of all times if you have only one quality. But her biggest quality once again is her mental strength. I think she is the greatest player of all time for many reasons. Mostly If I had to name one thing — because of her mental strength. I think she thinks like a champion. When you prepare for a Grand Slam, you don't prepare for the first round — you prepare to get ready to win the tournament. We know Maria Sharapova for many years now. They played each other an incredible number of times. The idea is always to use your players strength and to put those strengths on the opponent's weaknesses and that's how you win the match,” Mouratoglou explains.
By the time Mouratoglou started coaching Williams, she had just suffered her first ever opening round defeat in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, losing in the first round of the 2012 French Open. Since then, Mouratoglou has guided Williams to her fifth, sixth and seventh Wimbledon titles, the Olympic gold medal, her fourth, fifth, and sixth US Open titles, her second and third French Open titles, three consecutive year-end championships titles, her sixth and seventh Australian Open title and lifted her back to world No. 1 in the WTA rankings. Mouratoglou’s advice for young players to is to believe in themselves.
Brut.
- 247.4k
- 1.8k
- 34
29 comments
Nancy W.09/01/2019 03:28
Love Serena !
Denise D.09/01/2019 00:53
That's my girl ❤️
Patience O.08/31/2019 19:19
She will always be my girl
Nissanka P.08/31/2019 15:27
SERENA LOSING IS A PART OF THE GAME GIRL. YOU ARE OUR CHAMPION DARLING. OLYMPIA AND YOUR COACH WILL BRING YOU LUCK. BEING SERENA IS THE BEST WAY..
Catherine B.08/31/2019 14:38
That is why she is the GOAT🤗 I love her tenacity and strength!!!
Yussufa N.08/31/2019 04:56
Thanks for your advice. Master
Md R.08/31/2019 04:30
Great lady player.
Hem R.08/31/2019 02:07
Great lady player
Ravindra K.08/31/2019 00:34
What you doing the most is important
Ravindra K.08/31/2019 00:32
Do well
Ravindra K.08/31/2019 00:31
I love you Serena
Patricia A.08/30/2019 23:25
Q siempre les siga yendo rebien👏🌹🏆👐💕
Malvoisin I.08/30/2019 20:59
Intéressant
Millington B.08/30/2019 20:19
Eh... Boss ..yuh just shine the finished product. .He papa did the job..
Nitulescu D.08/30/2019 18:41
Serena o sperie pe adversara sa pe mukova biată micuța
Elimane W.08/30/2019 09:52
On attend avec impatience son 24eme grand chelem,Merci Serena...
Goat M.08/30/2019 08:44
Good coach very observant on the strong points the students possess and then build on their strengths......
George K.08/30/2019 04:59
Williams Lowhnnes!
Fidel A.08/30/2019 04:41
I don’t like her. She is disrespectful with the judges. And she is a bad loser the worst loser ever
Salim G.08/30/2019 03:16
A good person and a good coach.