She lost her mother and grandfather to COVID
"Then I'll look for you in heaven..." First her grandfather died of COVID, then her mother. Lindsay Wootton shares her harrowing story...
11/30/2020 2:34 PM
11 comments
Irina S.9 minutes
Horrible... my heartfelt condolences.
Julie M.12 minutes
My condolence to you and your family. Please stay strong. GOD bless you all. Thank you for sharing your story. 🙏🏻✌❤🥰🤩😘
Margaret S.16 minutes
So sorry for this young woman who because of trumps stupidity and ignorance, had to watch two people she loved die a terrible death!!!
Chola R.25 minutes
Am sorry for you my dear but soon you see them they will be resurrected just be strong it hurts a lot to lost the loved one sorry
Gege F.32 minutes
I’m so sorry for your loss 🥺☹️
Kala K.40 minutes
May their soul RIP. I lost my mom a few years ago. It is never the same for my family anymore. Maybe we will meet her in heaven. So, hang in there. When your time comes, you will have some one in heaven to guide you too.
Joann C.an hour
🙏🙌🙏🙌
Puja L.an hour
May their soul rest in peace. And pray to almighty for recovering the world soon.
อนุทัศ แ.an hour
Sorry
Noor A.an hour
😭
Debra C.an hour
May they be resting in peace. Prayers go out for the family.