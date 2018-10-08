She's Demolishing Autism Spectrum Stereotypes

Think you know what autism looks like? Meet Christa — who's ready to demolish some autism spectrum stereotypes.
70 comments
Dean J.10/31/2019 16:40
Yes we are everywhere
Dana F.10/29/2019 18:54
We're everywhere
Mari R.10/22/2019 14:54
bro a quien te recuerda
Richard L.10/20/2019 06:37
Whites stope make it up
Brut10/08/2019 19:36
Check out Brut's new YouTube channel for new docs every Friday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkwA8nPMW8U
Edgardo B.03/23/2019 02:58
Esperanzador
Juan F.11/19/2018 16:28
I have some serious mental issues but doctors describe me as functional. So there you go... We exist.
Abdlilah J.11/19/2018 08:32
Positive autism is not negative Christa
Lucy K.11/18/2018 14:46
To be fair, girls and boys are very different when it comes to autism. So different that for decades autism was thought to affect only boys! It is very difficult to diagnose autism in girls because they adapt and mimic behaviors easier and more proficiently than boys. I don’t know why, you can research that but it’s not that they don’t have autism, they do. They just act like they don’t.
Antonio F.11/18/2018 11:59
Belle femme
Mohamed M.11/18/2018 11:55
In exactly what way are you autistic?
Amr A.11/16/2018 23:27
Alima Abogendya
Zahidul R.11/16/2018 13:42
Maybe her problem is she talks too much....
Ni M.11/16/2018 09:14
Wow You are perfect
Allyson M.11/15/2018 00:51
In what way does she have autism? Just asking.
Kawtar S.11/14/2018 14:09
you are not alone cancer autist ♡
Golden M.11/11/2018 18:44
Are you so lovely
Lustrillium V.11/11/2018 14:54
Shes so beautiful :3
Athul K.11/11/2018 13:01
We all have mental problems dont worrry hahahaha
Tinert M.11/10/2018 21:24
“it’s kind of like everyone else was reading off of this rule book that nobody cared to share with me” I can relate 😂😂😂