She's Demolishing Autism Spectrum Stereotypes

Think you know what autism looks like? Meet Christa — who's ready to demolish some autism spectrum stereotypes.

10/08/2018 7:01 PM
70 comments

    11/19/2018 16:28

    I have some serious mental issues but doctors describe me as functional. So there you go... We exist.

  • Lucy K.
    11/18/2018 14:46

    To be fair, girls and boys are very different when it comes to autism. So different that for decades autism was thought to affect only boys! It is very difficult to diagnose autism in girls because they adapt and mimic behaviors easier and more proficiently than boys. I don’t know why, you can research that but it’s not that they don’t have autism, they do. They just act like they don’t.

  • Allyson M.
    11/15/2018 00:51

    In what way does she have autism? Just asking.

    “it’s kind of like everyone else was reading off of this rule book that nobody cared to share with me” I can relate 😂😂😂