Shocking abuse of the mentally ill

This distressed mentally ill woman was beaten at a Detroit hospital — an incident that's part of outrageous epidemic.
43 comments
Leonardo I.08/25/2018 19:47
Don de estan los derechos humanos aki aaaaaaa
Wash H.08/24/2018 21:44
TALKING DOESN't. WORK taking revenge by God is the only way.
Michael G.08/23/2018 22:25
Play all the sad music you want, the reality of this video is police getting a violent person under control. FAKE NEWS
Juan L.08/21/2018 23:41
The only thing that I can say is that people are humans and they need respect and if they are criminals ok, take them to jail, but police think they are at the war field or hunting animals and that is not the way they handle the situation. Yes they are in danger every day they patrol the streets but they chose that job so treat citizens with respect and by the law because sometimes your department brakes those laws.
Stephan K.08/20/2018 21:09
She wasnt secured correctly in the first place !!!
William R.08/20/2018 20:53
🤷🏻♂️
Charles B.08/20/2018 11:47
Shoot em with a tranquilizer? Or is that too violent? Should they jerk them off into submission? They are cops...get your people help from a doctor or sanitarium before their issues cause them to do something criminal and end up being the police’s problem.
Alok R.08/20/2018 03:23
Who is actually mentally ill???
Joey S.08/19/2018 22:38
Everyone who complained how the police did things or does things, stop, get a policeman or policewoman job and see how u handle the situation
Flor W.08/19/2018 19:34
😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Thomas R.08/19/2018 16:59
The mentally ill can be dangerous, the mistake that was made is that she was allowed to walk with her hands free. Had they secured her from the beginning there would be no need for the rest, which was excessive force.
Paul T.08/17/2018 23:57
La estaban ablandando y eso son la consecuencia de una sociedad degenerada
Duvaul S.08/17/2018 16:53
See out here in Cali the mental hospital higher security guards. Once PD comes in the lock up they gun in a locker do their paperwork and either sit there because they want them to be eveauated before they lock them up or leave they have no power once they enter the hospital.
سعيد ي.08/16/2018 19:53
فين حقوق الإنسان
Delia S.08/16/2018 14:30
I wonder if this men would try to do the same to a Rambo type guy.😂😀😝
Diana M.08/15/2018 20:33
They need special force to handle this situation with the principal that all lives matter lawenforments lives as well as civilians they owned to do that is right and fear special limitations required well trained personal to handle it effectively.
Bill P.08/15/2018 17:42
Excellent police work
Mikey F.08/15/2018 14:14
Police are bully’s with guns .. even when you get pulled over for speeding always always have to act tough it’s like I was speeding chill yourself officer .. , I don’t get it a the end of the day we are all people .. and I’m sure there a better ways of solving issues then beating and being aggressive be aggressive but to an extent
Rebecca M.08/14/2018 00:10
My Autistic son was bullied and refused things all the other children got this summer at school and I even called CYS said it would go to the DA and never did. She was a huge bully and nothing was done to her for her actions against my son.
Natasha A.08/13/2018 04:54
Are people surprised? This happens to people all over the world by police, because they aren't trained to deal with it. And then instead of taking them to a hospital they lock them in a cell without their medication, comforts, or way to deal with their emotions and they end up far worse. 9/10 the police with agravate the situation by not listening to what the patient needs from them and actually cause the person to have a violent, or semi violent reacting. As soon as that happens the police are "justified" to do whatever they want.... apparently.