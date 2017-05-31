Silicon Valley against bathroom laws

Mark Zuckerberg,Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and many other major CEOs unite against bathroom bill discriminating transgender children.
Noah H.06/08/2017 11:36
If your Birth-certificate says male you goto a boys bathroom. If your birth-certificate says female you goto a girls bathroom. If you are transgender Get the Certificate CHANGED or at least your Drivers License something that says you not just gender dealing whenever you fell like it. Their is NO OTHER WAY to solve the issue!
Nonotherthan B.06/04/2017 03:57
They train these mf kids...a fuckin shame!!!
Nonotherthan B.06/04/2017 03:56
Who wants men with dicks pissin with there daughters just cause he's wearin a fuckin dress..??? Mf's kill yal selves
Kenyatta J.06/01/2017 19:44
Keep a "boys" and "girls" bathroom then add a few "gender neutral" bathrooms. Problem solved. Its not a good idea to have a grown man walking into a restroom full of little girls because he "feels" like a woman that day.
Leanne S.06/01/2017 18:18
But do you know how easy it would be for creeps to attack people? A sexual offender or whatever you wanna call it; could claim to be transgender, walk right into a woman's bathroom and attack an unknowing woman, a teenager, or even a little girl. Its happened before we discussed the topic in school. It could even be the other way around girls could creep on men in a men's bathroom.
Christian E.06/01/2017 17:55
Liberals HATE the wealthy elite unless they agree on something and they LOVE minorities/women unless they disagree with something. Literally the biggest hypocrites
Elias F.06/01/2017 17:28
Then dont make the little children go through gender transformations until their older
Jersin S.06/01/2017 16:44
https://youtu.be/iEgpi2SJvW8
Jersin S.06/01/2017 16:44
Dolores R.06/01/2017 13:13
I suggest you think if what he's doing. He cares to much about where kids go poop. But his president is the one with a little dick and goes around grabbing pussy and he doesn't even have to go in any bathroom. He gas the permission of slk you fkn repugs. You care more about human organs instead of human rights. You go around seperating patents from their children and go bomb refugees than your president Says His sorry. You repugs invite racism , where if you defend little girls that dress different the heroes who stand up to evil get stabbed to death. That's what you Abbott promote, just terrorism. People who think like you are commu ist , and don't belong in our Beautiful AMERICA.
Ryan M.06/01/2017 11:49
Texas don't care what left elitist have to say lmao
Mark L.06/01/2017 10:20
There are bills that pass constantly which further strip the American people of their rights, money, and freedom... And you ass holes are worried about bathrooms. Congratulations.
Isaac P.06/01/2017 05:04
"Wouldnt want anyone to see me this way" isnt that why theres doors on the stalls in public bathrooms?
Andrew R.06/01/2017 04:25
Wasn't the CEO the enemy who is stepping on the little guy?
John B.06/01/2017 04:18
Gtfoh!!! Y'all honestly don't fucking mind if your child goes into the bathroom with a chick with a dick!!! Fucking disgusting!
Fahad A.06/01/2017 03:32
When Rick Perry sounds like a better Governor, there is a problem.
Rmond C.06/01/2017 00:18
I suggest the trans peeps should just go use the bathroom of their choice anyway. No one's going to notice if they dress right. I can see this law being treated like a deer crossing sign: thanks for the heads up but I'm still going to drive on thru.
Matthew R.05/31/2017 23:17
Im lost. They show what I assume is a little girl acting like a boy but she says "I wouldn't want anyone to see me this way." Um isn't that exactly what a transgender person wants?
Espencer C.05/31/2017 22:50
Universal basic income and remove all other forms of welfare. Make universal basic income minimum
Stephanie M.05/31/2017 22:12
Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick (Texas Lt. Governor) consider that young man to be a criminal because of how he was born. I never thought I would say this but I want to leave the USA when I retire.