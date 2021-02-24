back
Sir David Attenborough urges global leaders to tackle climate change
"We are no longer separate nations. We are a single, truly global species, whose greatest threats are shared." Sir David Attenborough warns global leaders that climate change is the biggest threat modern humans have ever faced.
02/24/2021 4:59 PM
- New
17 comments
Hugo F.11 minutes
Whether he's right or not about climate, he's got a point about the world being divided. Ill use a line from star trek, "money is no longer needed because technology has advanced so far that nearly everything is available with the touch of a button." We produce more than we can consume, waste more than we can use, everything is about money. The earth has limited resources and we will deplete them before figuring out a better way to use them. We're stuck on an old system and not enough people are working to find a better way. If no one cares enough about the climate then i assume no one cares about humanitys future.
Peter W.12 minutes
What a man!!!!! Listen to him.... not to the sound of money..... or power .... because if we don’t we will eventually Kill ourselves
J M.15 minutes
Global Warming according to Scripture 2 min. https://youtu.be/6I4mtpocA48
B A.15 minutes
There’s no such thing as manmade climate change.
Shirley D.18 minutes
This should be stapled to the forehead of all political leaders in the world but they have their own political agendas and it will fall on deaf ears
Marie-Madeleine M.31 minutes
He is right. We all share the same home,our Earth. We have to take care of it all together..
Karren W.33 minutes
Him, Duke of E, Boris and Stanley, all want you to die for gaia. More fools you for revering these hateful human haters.
Nito B.37 minutes
When you smoke weed and you put eye drops in one eye 🤣
Karren W.40 minutes
Got the face he deserved. Raving lunatic.
Esan C.an hour
Le globo ho mo shill has arrived
Lisa M.an hour
omg you morons have been toted this crap for over 20 years and nothing has happened...we were supposed to die years ago...seriously stfu
Simmo W.an hour
Speak to China 👍🏼
Drake H.an hour
he's correct. We cannot pretend like we do not live in a global economy. What is bad for my neighbors yesterday has turned into something bad for me today. Can't ignore it any longer
لواء ع.an hour
u r right, unfortunately
Karren W.an hour
he knows his master. Good luck to him.
Karren W.an hour
Depopulationist. Wants us all dead.
Shelle F.an hour
A person going through through puberty isn't an alarming thing so is the same thing with earth..its ever changing ..in fact stopping the change , these developmental movements is wrong..