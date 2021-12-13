back
Six U.S. states hit with deadly and unusual tornadoes
"I felt like we had just been through a war." Deadly tornadoes tore through six states over the weekend, Kentucky being the worst-hit. Here's what we know so far ...
12/13/2021 6:30 PMupdated: 12/13/2021 6:31 PM
8 comments
Church o.9 minutes
Praying for and with them for God's intervention
Vicki S.11 minutes
Joe spent all the money, now we have to depend on foreign nations to help us. WTF???
Dale B.24 minutes
Turn of HAARP
Adam K.26 minutes
‘ God bless all of humanity 🌏🌍🌎🙏🏼❤️
Daryl S.33 minutes
Climate Change is as real as 30 tornadoes 🌪 coming through your town! The people who have been denying Climate Change are culpable in all of this destruction! We have allowed fracking, industrial waste, smoke, auto exhaust, and we continue to search for toxic oils and gases that add metric tons of carbon dioxide into our air continuously! Non Stop air pollution must be countered with a equal air cleaning plant “ HEMP “! Hemp is now legal in all 50 states but nobody is growing it. There is no demand for the “ strongest natural fiber on earth “! Cars can be built 5 x stronger than steel with hemp. They are much lighter too. Hemp homes are fireproof, mold and bug resistant . Hemp plastic is biodegradable and won’t choke off sea life! Anything can be made stronger and lighter with hemp fiber! Fiberglass can easily be replaced with Hemp. Styrofoam, vinyl, stucco, concrete, clothing, hemp womenswear is anti microbial, hemp can be molded into almost anything of the imagination and make it stronger and better! Once we create a big enough demand for hemp, Farmers will grow hemp to meet the supply and ultimately remove metric tons of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere slowing Climate Change way down! Laters Too Late! Grow Hemp Now!!!💚❤️💚 Our Government needs to mandate hemp cultivation like they did in the first 13 original colonies! It was illegal “ not to grow hemp “!!!💚🔜💚🔜
Charity A.an hour
O Ever Living, O Self-Subsisting and Supporter of all, by Your mercy I seek assistance, rectify for me all of my affairs and do not leave me to myself, even for the blink of an eye.
Louie T.an hour
I dont believe that the nature did it ...
Mohsin M.an hour
Don't worry my dear America destroy others country know karma is back