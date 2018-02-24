back
South american glass frogs
These south american frogs have literally nothing to hide.
02/24/2018 1:01 PM
- 19.2k
- 229
- 10
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
5 comments
Rachel L.03/14/2018 07:41
thats u
Victoria I.02/25/2018 06:38
no need to dissect in order to study them 🙂
Yang A.02/25/2018 03:46
Why call it anomaly ?
Rachel S.02/25/2018 01:38
🐸 🐸 🐸
Saad F.02/24/2018 13:19
If they have nothing to hide then why are they hiding in green leaves?🤔